Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza Inc.


2025-06-27 10:07:56
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - Carbeeza Inc. : Has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date and reduce the exercise price of a total of 4,700,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company. Carbeeza Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.09.

MENAFN27062025000212011056ID1109732774

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search