Banxa Holdings Inc.


2025-06-27 10:07:56
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Banxa Holdings Inc. : Has entered into an agreement today with OSL Group Limited, a Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed public company and a global leader in the digital asset industry, and OSL BNXA Acquisition Inc. Banxa Holdings Inc. shares V are trading up $0.28 at $1.34.

