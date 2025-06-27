403
WHO Confirms Cholera Outbreak Across All Regions In Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 27 (KUNA) -- The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Friday of the severe deterioration of the health situation in Sudan announcing that cholera has now spread to all but one state of the country with a worrying spike in cases reported in Khartoum State.
Speaking at a press conference in Geneva Ghebreyesus said, "Health facilities are either out of service or only providing limited care and diseases are spreading fast," stressing "the ongoing civil war means people are dying from a lack of access to health services and medicines."
He further noted, "Ongoing fighting has displaced more people than any other crisis in the world," emphasizing that this situation is further weakening the already fragile health system and hampering the emergency response to disease outbreaks.
Ghebreyesus announced that the Sudanese Ministry of Health, with support from WHO recently completed a 10-day cholera vaccination campaign targeting more than two million people in Khartoum and said "we're already seeing signs of improvement."
He confirmed that WHO and its partners are "stepping up the response in other states and exploring options to strengthen the response in the inaccessible states of Darfur and Kordofan through delivery of critical cholera supplies vaccines and medicines."
WHO chief also highlighted the dangers faced by healthcare workers and facilities pointing out that "just last week Ben Mujila Hospital in West Kordofan was attacked and 40 civilians including children and health workers were killed" which he said reflects "the magnitude of the risks faced by health infrastructure and humanitarian personnel."
Ghebreyesus reiterated his call for the "protection of health workers and ensuring access to conflict-affected areas in Sudan" stressing the urgent need for "immediate funding and humanitarian access to guarantee health care delivery." (end)
