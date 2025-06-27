Sonim Technologies Confirms Receipt Of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Proposal From Orbic North America, LLC

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) No stockholder action required at this time

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - The Special Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Special Committee") of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), formed to oversee the Company's ongoing strategic alternatives process, today confirmed receipt of an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Orbic North America, LLC to acquire substantially all of Sonim's operating assets for $25 million. The proposal, dated June 26, 2025, represented that this $25 million offer would not preclude Sonim consummating the Reverse Take Over (RTO) transaction contemplated in the recently disclosed letter of intent with a private US-based company which is building out Nvidia-based High-Performance Computing (HPC) (see press release dated June 26, 2025, ).

The Special Committee will evaluate the proposal in consultation with its legal and financial advisors. Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit .