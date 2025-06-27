Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Kyiv was the venue of a press conference with the leadership of UPL team FC Dynamo, who were celebrating another special occasion: 30 titles in the club's history. CEO Dmytro Brif, team captain Vitaliy Buyalskyi, and midfielders Oleksandr Karavayev and Andriy Yarmolenko spoke about their journey to this latest achievement and future plans for the football club.







GGBET UA Became the Title Sponsor of FC Dynamo Kyiv

At the event, they presented a new title sponsor: the GGBET UA will be a partner of FC Dynamo Kyiv for three years. Plans include continuing to bring the fans and the team closer together, opening up new sides of Dynamo to supporters through joint projects, custom content, and special offers.

During the announcement, GGBET UA CEO Sergii Mishchenko revealed the symbolism of the name: "Dynamo 3.0 isn't just about the thirty titles, although of course this is a momentous and historic event. It's also about a new era for Dynamo and GGBET UA. It's a totally new level of collaboration, with a status that no betting company has ever been awarded by the Kyiv club, and involving lots of time and possibilities for carrying out special projects. For us, this is an opportunity to work even more closely with football fans, to increase brand awareness, and to achieve both our own business objectives and those we can work towards with the club. So, I'm confident that during three years of collaboration, we'll be able to impress both our users and Dynamo fans".

"Keeping the bar high and working with the best - that's the dream of every club. This is a very inspiring period for Dynamo. We have thirty incredible successes under our belt. We're entering the new season as reigning champions. We're being supported by a partner who can significantly boost our media presence and help us to organize a range of activities that will surprise even the most demanding football fans. We'll do everything we can to make sure that this season, the quality of our football and the ideas we embody with GGBET UA shine as brightly as the stars on our new emblem," commented FC Dynamo's CEO Dmytro Brif .

Previously, GGBET UA had been the official sponsor of FC Dynamo Kyiv for European cup matches, as well as the sponsor of its winter training camp in Turkey.

About FC Dynamo Kyiv

FC Dynamo Kyiv is Ukraine's most titled football club, with 17 national league championships, 13 top-flight titles before independence, and two UEFA Cup Winners' Cups. Founded in 1927, the club has never been relegated and has played in European competitions almost every season since 1965. In 2000, Dynamo was named the Eastern European Club of the 20th Century by France-Presse.

About BET

GG is an international betting brand with a presence in the UK, Europe and Asia.

The betting brand is well-known for supporting major esports events. GG has served as the official sponsor of top-tier tournaments such as the BLAST Premier CS2 series, Dota 2's The International 2022, and many others. The brand is now expanding its focus into traditional sports and actively supports professional teams and events.