Fruit Juice Production Slightly Down, Canned Goods Output Rises In Azerbaijan

In the first five months of 2025, Azerbaijan saw a slight decline in fruit juice production while achieving growth in canned fruit and vegetable output, according to the State Statistical Committee, Azernews reports. Between January and May, a total of ...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%