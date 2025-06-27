Zokoe Team Five Star Real Estate Named Best Real Estate Team In Grand Rapids By Grand Rapids Magazine

MENAFN - GetNews)The Zokoe Team – Five Star Real Estate is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Grand Rapids Magazine as the Best Real Estate Team in Grand Rapids for 2025. This prestigious honor highlights the team's exceptional commitment to client service, community values, and top-tier performance in the West Michigan real estate market.

“We are incredibly grateful to be recognized by Grand Rapids Magazine,” said Scott Zokoe, A Top Realtor from the Zokoe Team.“This award reflects the hard work, dedication, and heart our team brings to every client relationship. We're honored to serve such an amazing community and help families find their place in Grand Rapids.”

With a reputation built on trust, results, and a people-first mindset, the Zokoe Team has earned the loyalty of clients across the region. Their approach combines deep local knowledge, innovative marketing strategies, and a personalized experience that has set them apart in a competitive market.

The Grand Rapids Magazine recognition is based on public voting, local feedback, and industry performance, making it a true testament to the team's impact on the community.

As the Zokoe Team looks ahead, their mission remains clear: to continue raising the bar in client service and delivering five-star experiences to every buyer and seller they work with.

About Zokoe Team – Five Star Real Estate

The Zokoe Team is a top-performing real estate group serving Grand Rapids and surrounding communities. As part of Five Star Real Estate, the team is known for its local expertise, client advocacy, and consistent results. Whether you're buying your first home, selling your current one, or investing in property, the Zokoe Team is committed to guiding you every step of the way.

For more information or to connect with The Zokoe Team – Five Star Real Estate, call 616-901-9632 or visit their official website .