MENAFN - GetNews) People and couples who want to start a family may find it hard to figure out the complicated world of fertility services. There are more than 300 agencies in the US that offer gestational surrogacy , therefore it's really important to choose the correct one.

Surrogacy4All, a well-known and doctor-owned agency, has proudly announced the release of its long-awaited 2025 Rankings of the Top 90 Surrogacy Agencies in the USA in answer to this challenge.

Whether growing a family or helping others as an agency or clinic, the difference between a long wait and a smooth journey starts here. They reviewed 90+ U.S. surrogacy agencies and ranked them by what matters most:

Fastest surrogate match times Cost transparency (no surprise fees) Success rates & medical oversight NYS licensing + FDA registration

Only 4 agencies made it to Tier 1 - including those that are physician-led and fully certified. These are arranged alphabetically below:

- Conceive Abilities

- Family Inceptions International LLC

- Happy Beginnings LLC

- Surrogacy4All

View the full 2025 rankings now:

2025-best-surrogacy-agencies-usa/







The new ranking is the first in the country to evaluate agencies offering commercial surrogacy based on critical criteria, including clinical success rates based on fertilization, surrogate match times, physician involvement, licensing, Google reviews, and surrogacy cost transparency. The initiative seeks to cut through marketing noise, revealing what truly matters to families: success, safety, and support.

Dr. Naman Arya, Medical Coordinator of Surrogacy4All, stated, "Our mission is to make surrogacy accessible and ethical for all families. That starts with transparency. These rankings help intended parents, especially LGBTQ+ couples, navigate a confusing market and make informed decisions".

Dr. Kulsoom Baloch, medical advisor at Surrogacy4All, emphasized, "Choosing a surrogacy agency is a leap of faith. Our goal was to bring trust and transparency to that journey by giving Intended Parents the data they need to make informed, confident choices".

Surrogacy4All has emerged as a Tier 1 agency in these rankings, meeting the gold standard of being New York State licensed, FDA registered, and physician-led. Established in 2006, the agency boasts a 0-month match time, one of the fastest in the industry, and a 90%+ success rate for surrogacy journeys. The average journey cost for USA surrogacy is around $120,000, while overseas options start from $45,000. The organization also offers international options in Canada, Ghana, India, and more, each with distinct costs and regulations.







The agency is owned and run by doctors. Therefore, the health and well-being of both the surrogate and the baby are always the most important. Surrogacy4All is open to all intended parents, including couples, LGBT parents, single men, and single women. They offer the best support and specialized advice. They connect intended parents with the best fertility clinics in the US. They have worked with hundreds of intended parents and over 100 IVF Centers around the country. They have been doing this for more than ten years and have a database of over 1,000 egg donors and surrogates.

Testimonials highlight the agency's compassionate care, transparent pricing, and unwavering support. One client noted, "We searched far and wide-Googling everything from 'surrogacy agencies near me' to 'surrogacy programs near me' and 'best surrogacy agency near me.' After weeks of research, it became clear that Surrogacy4All offered the best value proposition in the entire country".

The whole analysis, which puts more than 90 agencies into four groups, is available online. It includes graphics that compare services side by side, as well as estimates of costs, wait times, and success rates. These rankings should help intended parents avoid delays, scams, or high expenses, since agencies who don't have FDA or NYS certifications may not be able to prove that they are following the law.

About Surrogacy4All:

Surrogacy4All is a part of DGA, Inc., which is based in New York City. Since 2006, their physician-owned, FDA-registered, and New York State-licensed organization has helped hundreds of intended parents have successful surrogacy journeys in the US and Canada. Their goal is to make dreams come true by offering the best IVF and surrogacy services at low prices all over the world, while making sure that everyone gets the best care and service possible.

Their affiliated websites are , and





