Apex Chiropractic Named Top 3 Chiropractor In Houston For 3Rd Consecutive Year By Houston Chronicle

For the third year in a row, Apex Chiropractic has been named Top 3 Chiropractor in Houston by the renowned Houston Chronicle.

Apex Chiropractic founder Dr. Kevin Wafer commented on the team's latest accolade, "Few things bring me joy as hearing we made a difference in the local community.

"I can say on behalf of the whole team that we are beyond grateful and can only hope to continue serving this community and improving our practice."







The Houston Chronicle was not the first publication to give Apex Chiropractic its flowers. For two years in a row, the practice was named the Best Chiropractor in the Memorial/West Houston area by Living Magazine readers. Prior to that, Dr Wafer was also named one of the top 3 chiropractors in Houston by ThreeBestRated in 2014.

Apex Chiropractic offers personalized care plans that require in-depth posture examination of every patient. The team points out that the goal is to check the patient's spinal shape, along with a full digital X-ray analysis for accurate measurements.

Only after accumulating all the information will the team proceed to specific steps.

The team also offers spinal decompression therapy for lower back and neck, which is a gentle pulling therapy that helps degenerative spinal conditions, often the root of acute or chronic pain.

Anyone interested is free to book an appointment and discuss potential therapy with Dr. Wafer and the team.

"We have focused on quality chiropractic care and at-home recommendations to save you time and money. While we want you to get fast results, it's still very important to us that you see lasting results," the team points out.

"That starts with a comprehensive initial evaluation followed by a plan of action. With you and your doctor working as a team towards the same goal, good results are sure to follow."

Beyond bad posture, Apex Chiropractic has helped patients deal with more serious conditions like bulging and herniated discs, leg length discrepancy, or the failed back surgery syndrome.

A satisfied patient named Sean said about their experience with Apex Chiropractic, "Dr. Wafer and his staff are very nice and flexible when accommodating their clients' schedules. I admit to having to change my schedule several times a week due to work.

“After three years of constant pain and two months of chiropractic care, I am not in pain anymore and would recommend them to anyone in pain. In the end, your health is ultimately in your hands; give them a call!"

More information about Apex Chiropractic and Dr. Kevin Wafer is available on the official website .