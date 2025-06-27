South Africa Recommerce Market Databook 2025: South Africa's Recommerce Market To Grow At 11.2% CAGR Until 2029
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|83
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2.75 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|South Africa
Report Scope
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in South Africa, supported by 40+ tables and 55+ charts. The databook provides detailed forecasts and key performance indicators across transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029.
Below is a summary of the key market segments covered:
South Africa Recommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) Trend Analysis Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
South Africa Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sector
- Retail Shopping Home Improvement Other Sectors
South Africa Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Category
- Apparel & Accessories Consumer Electronics Home Appliances Home Decor & Essentials Books, Toys & Hobbies Automotive Parts & Accessories Sports & Fitness Equipment Other Product Categories
South Africa Recommerce by Channel
- Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs
South Africa Recommerce by Sales Model
- Resale Rental Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned
South Africa Recommerce by Digital Engagement Channel
- Website-Based Resale App-Based Resale Social Media Driven Resale
South Africa Recommerce by Platform Type
- Generalist Marketplaces Vertical-Specific Platforms
South Africa Recommerce by Device and OS
- Mobile vs Desktop Android, iOS
South Africa Recommerce by City Tier
- Tier 1 Cities Tier 2 Cities Tier 3 Cities
South Africa Recommerce by Payment Instrument
- Credit Card Debit Card Bank Transfer Prepaid Card Digital & Mobile Wallets Other Digital Payments Cash
South Africa Recommerce Market Share Analysis
- Market Share by Key Players Competitive Landscape Overview
South Africa Recommerce by Consumer Demographics
- Market Share by Age Group Market Share by Income Level Market Share by Gender
