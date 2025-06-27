Precision Farming Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 20.61 Billion By 2031, Globally, At 11.37% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The precision farming market offers strong growth potential, especially in tech-driven regions like North America where infrastructure, digital literacy, and government support align. Key drivers such as rising food demand and tech integration present lucrative opportunities for B2B vendors offering IoT, AI, and analytics solutions. However, high upfront costs, skill gaps, and infrastructure challenges in developing markets require tailored go-to-market strategies. Companies should focus on scalable, modular solutions, strategic partnerships, and education-based outreach to bridge adoption barriers and unlock untapped rural segments. Targeting subsidy-backed regions can further accelerate market entry and long-term ROI. Lewes, Delaware, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Precision Farming Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 8.71 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 20.61 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Precision farming, also known as precision agriculture, is rapidly transforming the global agricultural landscape by enabling farmers to increase yield, reduce waste, and optimize input usage through technology-based solutions. Key Highlights of the Report :

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

Segment Analysis : Detailed study across Application, Software, and Service.

Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

Competitive Landscape : Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives

Technological Integration : Adoption of AI, IoT, and drone analytics fuels smarter, data-driven agricultural practices.

Rising Global Food Demand : Population growth is driving need for higher yield with sustainable farming solutions.

Government Incentives : Policies and subsidies are promoting tech adoption in farming across emerging economies.

Environmental Benefits : Reduced water usage, less pesticide waste, and optimized fertilization contribute to sustainability. Challenges and Risk Assessment : Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters : This report delivers critical insights into market dynamics, key growth drivers, and barriers, helping businesses, investors, and policymakers make informed decisions. With detailed segmentation, regional analysis, and competitive profiling, it equips stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities in precision farming. Who You Should Read This Report :

Agritech Companies & Solution Providers

B2B Clients in Agri-Supply Chains

Investors & Financial Analysts

Policy Makers & Government Bodies Agricultural Consultants & Researchers

For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Precision Farming Market Size ” 202 - Pages 126 – Tables 37 – Figures Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Study Period 2021-2031 Growth Rate CAGR of ~11.37% from 2024 to 2031 Base Year for Valuation 2024 Historical Period 2024-2031 Quantitative Units Value in USD Billion Forecast Period 2021-2023 Report Coverage Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis Segments Covered

Application

Software Service Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa Key Players Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Topcon Positioning Systems, Raven Industries, Ag Leader Technology, SST Development Group, DICKEY-john Corporation, AgJunction, Inc. Customization Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Precision Farming Market Overview

Market Driver

Escalating Global Food Demand Amid Shrinking Farmland: The exponential rise in global population-expected to exceed 9 billion by 2050-has placed mounting pressure on the agriculture sector to dramatically increase food production. Compounding this issue is the rapid urbanization and industrialization that are consuming arable land at an alarming rate. Precision farming emerges as a high-impact solution by enabling farmers to maximize crop yields on limited land through site-specific crop management (SSCM), optimal seeding, and real-time soil health monitoring. Technologies such as GPS-guided tractors and variable rate technology (VRT) ensure that water, fertilizer, and pesticides are used precisely where needed, minimizing waste and enhancing output. As global food security becomes a critical concern, this market is poised to see rising investments from agribusinesses, cooperatives, and government organizations seeking scalable, efficient solutions.

Rapid Technological Advancement and Adoption of Smart Agriculture Tools: Precision farming is driven by the integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data analytics, drone-based surveillance, and GPS-guided equipment. These technologies collectively enhance real-time decision-making, predictive forecasting, and input optimization. For instance, smart sensors embedded in the soil can relay nutrient levels, moisture content, and pH balance data to centralized systems, while AI models help predict pest outbreaks or yield estimates. GPS mapping assists in auto-guided tractors and harvesters for precise field operations. These innovations not only improve operational efficiency and sustainability but also provide agritech vendors, equipment manufacturers, and analytics firms with lucrative opportunities for solution development, platform deployment, and aftermarket services across the farming value chain.

Strong Government Initiatives and Institutional Support for Sustainable Farming: Governments across developed and emerging markets are promoting precision agriculture as part of broader national strategies for food security, climate resilience, and sustainable resource management. Programs such as the USDA's Precision Agriculture Loan Program, India's National e-Governance Plan in Agriculture (NeGP-A), and the European Union's Smart Farming Innovation Platform (SFIP) offer substantial financial subsidies, tax incentives, and infrastructure development aimed at accelerating adoption. These initiatives are particularly important in supporting small- and medium-scale farmers, helping bridge the digital divide in rural areas. Additionally, collaborations between public institutions and private sector companies are catalyzing innovation, promoting R&D, and encouraging commercialization of precision farming technologies. This coordinated push is unlocking new market opportunities for vendors specializing in sensors, robotics, software, and consulting services.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :

Market Restraint

High Capital Investment and Maintenance Costs Discourage Adoption: While precision farming promises high returns in the long term, its initial capital requirement remains a major barrier, particularly for smallholders and low-income farmers. The costs of acquiring advanced equipment-such as multispectral drones, GPS tractors, field sensors, and cloud-based analytics platforms-can run into tens of thousands of dollars. Moreover, these systems require ongoing maintenance, periodic calibration, software updates, and skilled technical support, further driving operational expenditure. For farmers in developing regions or those with limited financial literacy, the ROI can appear uncertain or distant. This financial constraint creates a fragmented market landscape where adoption is mostly limited to large-scale commercial farms, reducing the scalability and inclusivity of precision agriculture solutions.

Deficit of Skilled Workforce and Digital Literacy in Farming Communities: Precision farming requires a multidisciplinary understanding of agronomy, data analytics, mechanical operations, and software use. Unfortunately, many farming communities-especially in rural regions of Africa, Asia, and Latin America-suffer from a lack of technical education and digital literacy. Farmers may struggle with interpreting sensor data, using precision software platforms, or troubleshooting equipment malfunctions. This skill gap not only hinders technology adoption but can lead to suboptimal usage and reduced effectiveness of deployed solutions. Additionally, the lack of formal training programs, localized support centers, and agri-tech outreach initiatives restricts vendors from fully penetrating these markets. Without comprehensive education and support systems in place, market growth remains limited to digitally literate or heavily subsidized segments.

Infrastructure Gaps: Poor Internet Connectivity and Power Supply in Remote Areas: A foundational requirement for successful precision farming is reliable infrastructure-specifically, high-speed internet connectivity and consistent electricity. However, many rural agricultural zones lack the necessary digital and energy infrastructure to support real-time data transmission, cloud-based analytics, and automation. IoT sensors and satellite-linked devices rely on 4G/5G or broadband coverage, which may be unavailable or unstable in remote areas. Similarly, intermittent power supply can disrupt automated irrigation systems or delay data processing. These connectivity limitations significantly reduce the performance and ROI of precision agriculture tools, discouraging both end-user adoption and vendor expansion. Consequently, technology providers must often invest heavily in infrastructure development or rely on hybrid offline solutions, which can dilute the technological advantages and slow market momentum.

Geographical Dominance: North America dominates the precision farming market, driven by strong technological infrastructure, widespread adoption of smart farming tools, and supportive government policies like the U.S. Farm Bill. The region benefits from a high concentration of tech-savvy farmers, established agribusinesses, and a robust R&D ecosystem. Additionally, partnerships between agri-tech firms and research institutions foster continuous innovation. This leadership position makes North America a strategic entry point for solution providers targeting scalable, high-revenue opportunities.

Key Players

The“Global Precision Farming Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Topcon Positioning Systems, Raven Industries, Ag Leader Technology, SST Development Group, DICKEY-john Corporation, AgJunction, Inc.

Precision Farming Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Application, Software, Service, and Geography.



Precision Farming Market, by Application:



Yield Monitoring



Variable Rate Technology (VRT)



Crop Health Monitoring



Irrigation Management Precision Livestock Farming



Precision Farming Market, by Services:



Consulting and Advisory Services



Training and Support Services Managed Services



Precision Farming Market, by Software:



Farm Management Software



Remote Sensing Software Data Management and Analytics Software



Precision Farming Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

