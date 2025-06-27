Elephant Insurance Joins In Celebrating The 14Th Annual 'Project Yellow Light' Winners

Award-Winning Distracted Driving Prevention PSAs to Appear on Times Square Digital Billboards on June 27, 2025

- Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant InsuranceRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Project Yellow Light , a nationwide scholarship contest designed to raise awareness among youth and young adults about the dangers of distracted driving, today revealed the winners of its 14th annual competition. Sponsored by Elephant Insurance , The Ad Council and other partners, the contest challenges students to produce compelling video, radio, and billboard public service advertisements (PSAs) that spotlight the hazards of using cell phones while driving.The 2025 scholarship recipients represent the top submissions across video, billboard design, and radio categories across higher education. This year's honorees include:.Jaiden Mehta – College Billboard Design.Iliana Perry – High School Billboard Design.Levi Bridge – College Radio Creative.Ben Michaels – High School Radio Creative.Matilda Isobel – College Video Creative.Victoria Pham – High School Video CreativeFounded in 2007 by the family of Hunter Garner, a 16-year-old victim of a tragic car accident, Project Yellow Light's scholarships this year are made possible through the support of Clear Channel Outdoor and Elephant Insurance.The competition drew 2,728 entries from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. A distinguished panel of judges from the advertising and entertainment sectors selected the winners. Their work will be displayed on a digital billboard in New York City's Times Square on June 27 from 3 to 4 pm EST, courtesy of Clear Channel Outdoor.Elephant Insurance proudly marks its seventh year as a sponsor of Project Yellow Light, supporting scholarship awards and contributing to the judging process. CEO Alberto Schiavon praised the winners for their innovative and impactful messages, underscoring the critical need to encourage safe driving habits among young drivers.“We are honored to collaborate with Project Yellow Light and back this important campaign that not only educates about distracted driving but also motivates meaningful change,” Schiavon said.“Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding PSAs that have the power to save lives.”To view the winning PSAs in the 2025 competition, or to learn more information about Project Yellow Light and the Hunter Garner Scholarship competition, please visit .About Elephant InsuranceElephant Insurance is an auto insurance company that provides consumers with the tools and advice they need to buy and use auto insurance. Elephant is known for its customer focus, innovative pricing, and inclusive work culture.Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., a FTSE 100 company and one of the U.K.'s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and millions of customers worldwide. Elephant is rated in the excellent range on Trustpilot and is certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more, visit

