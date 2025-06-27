Malaysian Police Arrests 36 Bangladeshis For Promoting Islamic State Ideology
According to Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs, the planned security operation to nab Bangladeshis began on April 24 and was carried out in three phases in the states of Selangor and Johor.
"In the operation, five of them were identified as being involved under Chapter VIA of the Penal Code and have already been charged in the Shah Alam and Johor Bahru Session Courts. Another 15 individuals have been issued deportation orders while 16 individuals are being investigated further regarding their involvement in this militant movement," read a statement issued by the Home Ministry.
"As a result of intelligence and coordinated action by the Special Branch Team, PDRM found that this group was bringing extremist beliefs based on the Islamic State (IS) ideology into the country They even established recruitment cells within their communities for the purpose of indoctrinating radical beliefs, collecting funds for terrorist activities, and toppling the legitimate government in their home country," the statement added.
Malaysia's Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail emphasised that the country will not become a refuge, let alone a battleground, for any foreign extremist movement.
"This operation proves that the Madani Government is very serious and will not tolerate any element that could threaten national security. This success also proves the efficiency and professionalism of the national security forces, especially the PDRM, in maintaining sovereignty, harmony, and public order," the Home Minister stated.
Saifuddin Nasution reaffirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs will continue to strengthen intelligence capabilities and double enforcement, as well as work with domestic and foreign security agencies to ensure that Malaysia remains peaceful, stable, and free from the threat of terrorism.
"Any attempt to turn Malaysia into a base of operations for militants or a transit centre for extremist movements will be dealt with firm, swift and effective action," he emphasised.
