WCD Ministry To Expand Cybersecurity Drive To Frontline Workers In Next Phase
The ministry aims to equip frontline workers, including Anganwadi staff and state-level stakeholders, with crucial knowledge about online safety and digital security practices.
The announcement came during a 'Cyber Security Awareness Workshop' organised here, which focused on building awareness about cyber threats, safe internet use and digital responsibility -- especially for women and children who are central to the nation's growth.
The event marked the beginning of a larger initiative by the ministry to strengthen cybersecurity across its vast service delivery network.
While the first phase focused on internal awareness among officials and staff, the upcoming phase will take the message to the field, ensuring that digital safety practices reach those who interact most directly with beneficiaries.
Top cybersecurity experts from both government and industry shared insights at the event.
Representatives from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) highlighted the rising risks of cybercrime and the importance of staying alert.
PwC India also demonstrated real-life hacking scenarios to help participants understand how to build digital resilience.
The key message was clear -- cybersecurity isn't a one-time effort, but a daily habit that demands awareness and responsibility.
Speaking at the event, Anil Malik, Secretary of the Ministry, underlined the importance of digital vigilance in today's world.
He said that as government officials handling sensitive data, it is essential to stay informed and adopt secure online practices. He also encouraged participants to fully utilise the learnings from the sessions.
Over the last decade, the ministry has adopted several tech-driven initiatives to improve service delivery.
From the award-winning Poshan Tracker to the paperless Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, digital tools have helped bring services to over 10 crore beneficiaries.
Initiatives like SHe-Box, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya portals offer support and legal assistance to women and children.
These platforms rely heavily on secure digital systems, making cybersecurity awareness even more critical.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment