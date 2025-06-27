Local Entrepreneur And Beauty Enthusiast Brings New Blo Blow Dry Bar To Argyle

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in Argyle, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

ARGYLE, Texas, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar , North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on July 11 in Argyle. Located at 8131 Gateway Dr. STE 800, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand-new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration.

For a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $75 (hair length and extensions may impact price), $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail – limited Founder's membership rates still available.

Meet the Local Franchise Owner:

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Amber Sams. Before becoming a mother, Sams built an impressive career as the youngest District Manager for a large national drugstore chain, overseeing more than 50 DFW area stores. In this role, Amber gained tremendous knowledge and experience in the beauty product industry, attending vendor meetings and conferences. She transitioned into real estate and has been a licensed agent since 2007. Still, her entrepreneurial spirit remained strong, and opening her own business was always in the back of her mind. A dedicated client of Blo Blow Dry Bar who rarely misses her weekly blowout, Amber was inspired to bring the brand closer to home, giving the growing Argyle community a stylish and welcoming space to enjoy self-care with family and friends.

"I am beyond excited to bring Blo Blow Dry Bar to Argyle, a place where women and girls of all ages can treat themselves and feel confident after their visit," said Amber. "As a longtime client, I know how special the experience is, and I cannot wait to create that same happiness for our guests here."

To celebrate the opening, guests can take advantage of the following special offers:



Discounted Blowouts : Purchase a single blowout for $40 (offer valid from July 11 to August 10) Grand Opening : A grand opening celebration will take place on July 24th.

The Blo Blow Dry Bar Experience:

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. To learn about upcoming events, please visit Facebook or Instagram . For more information about Blo Blow Dry Bar Argyle, visit or call (940) 464-7500.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 165+ locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit .

Media Contact : Emily Otter, Fishman Public Relations, (440) 623-6532, or [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar

