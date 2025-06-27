Sanctuary Wealth Attracts $225 Million Oklahoma-Based Advisor From Edward Jones

Justin R. Koch Chooses Sanctuary's Partnered Independence to Launch CopperSky Wealth and Provide Clients Enhanced Service and Support

MIAMI, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), providing elite financial advisors the freedom, flexibility, control and choice to thrive in an evolving industry, welcomes CopperSky Wealth (CopperSky), an Elk City, Oklahoma, practice with over $225 million in client assets. The firm is led by Founder and President Justin R. Koch, CFP, CPWA, CEPA, and includes Financial Advisor and Wealth Analyst Kari Payne and Client Service Associate Joy York. CopperSky selected Goldman Sachs as its primary custodian.

"Justin spent his entire career in an employee model and knew the time was right to make the jump to independence and run his own business," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth . "After thorough reflection and due diligence, he chose Sanctuary to support him during his next chapter, when CopperSky will be empowered to enhance the value of service delivered to clients beyond anything previously available to them. We established Sanctuary for advisors like Justin who are looking to unlock the asset they have worked so hard to build, create lasting equity in their own businesses and provide clients the distinctive experience they deserve."

CopperSky, First Sanctuary Partner Firm in Oklahoma

CopperSky works with first- and second-generation high-net-worth clients to help them achieve their financial goals by incorporating the shared values of faith, effort, respect, curiosity and perseverance. The firm provides C-Suite professionals, oil and gas executives, business owners and other wealthy individuals and families with the same sophisticated "white-shoe" service offerings as large money-center enterprises, but in a personal, approachable and culturally appropriate manner.

"When we chose the path of independence, we had plenty of options, but we were extremely impressed with Sanctuary and how well its values aligned with ours," said Koch. "We are here to work for our clients and nobody else. We believe Sanctuary shares our mindset and will treat us like valued clients. From innovative technology to alternative investment solutions to terrific transition support, Sanctuary has helped us hit the ground running and provided us with everything we need to expand our practice. Independence is the right long-term move for me, Kari and Joy, and it's truly the best environment for our clients. We couldn't be more excited about the tremendous opportunities ahead of us with Sanctuary and Goldman in our corner."

Before forming CopperSky Wealth, Koch worked for 17 years as a financial advisor with Edward Jones, first in Arizona and then in Oklahoma. A talented advisor, he holds multiple certifications, including Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA). Koch received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a Master of Arts degree from Mid-America Christian University.

Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth, said, "It's my pleasure to welcome Justin and the CopperSky Wealth team to our platform. We have built the infrastructure, support and resources to provide groups like theirs with the freedom, flexibility, control and choice they need to build on their past success and thrive in today's evolving landscape. Highly accredited advisors like Justin, with lots of runway, find Sanctuary to be particularly attractive. We are well-positioned to help him accelerate his growth and deepen his impact on his clients' lives. We look forward to partnering with the team as they take their business to the next level."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth) is an industry-leading Hybrid RIA providing wealth management services, platform partnerships and allocating strategic capital to sophisticated Independent Wealth Management Firms. It is committed to providing partner firms with unequaled freedom, flexibility, control and choice through an ecosystem of partnered independence that offers a complete technology and operations infrastructure, support from a community of like-minded advisors, the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses and a robust solutions platform. Sanctuary Wealth expanded its affiliation options by acquiring tru independence (tru) in 2024, offering partner firms multiple models to best serve their unique needs.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 125 partner firms in 32 states nationwide, with over $50 billion in assets on platform. Sanctuary Wealth consists of the wholly owned subsidiaries: Sanctuary Advisors LLC, SEC-registered investment advisers, Sanctuary Securities, Inc., a FINRA member broker-dealer, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, Sanctuary Global Family Office and tru.

Media Contacts for Sanctuary Wealth:

Donald Cutler or Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864 or 424 317 4851

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED