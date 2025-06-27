David Draper And Jimbo Shiver Veteran Of North Carolina Appointed VFAF National Ambassadors Veterans For America First

Jimbo Shiver VFAF Veterans for America First

- Jared Craig VFAF Vice President WILLIAMSTON, NC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official Press of Veterans for America First :VFAF has expanded its influence in North Carolina appointing two National Ambassadors in the state. Jimbo Shiver Navy Veteran, and David Draper have been appointed by Veterans for America First National to run the state for the organization. The two will build aJimbo Shiver served as Operations Specialist First Class Petty Officer in the United States Navy and as a Beirut Veteran. Shiver was elected to the Martin County Board of Education and serves on the Board of Trustees for Martin Community College. Shiver is the sitting Martin County Republican Party as Chairman.David Draper currently serves as Martin County North Carolina GOP Vice Chair and Delegate. Draper and Shiver have played a key role in strengthening the Republican presence in North Carolina. Their work has helped energize local campaigns, support conservative candidates, and build coalitions across the region.Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a national grassroots coalition of U.S. military veterans, first responders, and patriotic Americans founded in 2015 by Admiral Charles Kubic. The organization advocates for America First policies, supports pro-veteran candidates, and promotes strong national defense, secure borders, and constitutional values. In recent years VFAF is known for its production of documentary films such as "The Fall of Deceit", "Border Invasion an American Crisis" and "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement"The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.

David Draper interviews with Christi Tasker Veterans for America First

