XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale Sells Out 85% Of $VLT Allocation - Only 15% Left As 24 Hours Countdown Begins

XRP's Bull Run Supercharges Demand

This frenzy coincides with a rejuvenated XRP market. XRP currently trades around $2.10 , up nearly 6% over the past 48 hours as the token breaks through key resistance levels. On-chain activity has exploded: the XRP Ledger set a new single-day record of 5.1 million transactions on June 15, fuelled by legitimate usage rather than speculative bots. Meanwhile, whale wallets have surged to a record 2,708 , signaling confidence from deep-pocketed investors.

$VLT Token: Your Key to Governance, Yield, and Savings

At the heart of the protocol lies the $VLT token . Each $VLT unlocks exclusive rights to:



Create Custom Funds: Only $VLT holders can launch new index strategies.



Governance Voting: Influence fund listings, fee schedules, and protocol upgrades.



Staking Rewards: Earn up to 12% APR by staking $VLT in native pools.

Fee Discounts: Enjoy a 50% reduction on minting, burning, and rebalancing fees.



$VLT Presale

Built-In 30% Listing Premium

To turbocharge FOMO, Vaultro Finance confirms a 30% guaranteed uplift at token listing. Contributors who secure $VLT at 1 XRP for 8 VLT can expect to trade at 1 XRP for 6.15 VLT on day one-locking in immediate upside even before exchanges go live.

$VLT Presale Portal:

Final Countdown: Act Now

With 85% of tokens claimed and only 15% remaining, the window for participation is rapidly closing. To join the presale:

an XRP-native wallet (e.g., Xaman, FirstLedger).at sale.vaultro.finance .

This is your last chance to claim a stake in XRPL's most anticipated DeFi launch. Secure your $VLT Token now before the countdown hits zero.

