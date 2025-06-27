India Clocks Current Account Surplus Of $13.5 Billion In Jan-March Quarter
The robust performance has reversed the current account deficit of $11.3 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in the preceding third quarter (October-December) of 2024-25. It also represents a more than two-fold increase from a surplus of $4.6 billion (0.5 per cent of GDP) in the same quarter last year.
For the full year 2024-25, India's current account deficit at $23.3 billion (0.6 per cent of GDP) was lower than $26 billion (0.7 per cent of GDP) during 2023-24, primarily due to higher net invisibles receipts, the RBI said.
Net invisibles receipts were higher during 2024-25 than a year ago on account of services and personal transfers.
While merchandise exports moderated, the surplus in Q4 (Jan-March) was driven by strong services exports and a lower net outgo on the primary income account, RBI data shows.
Net services receipts increased to $53.3 billion in Q4 2024-25 from $42.7 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. Services exports have risen on a year-on-year basis in major categories such as business services and computer services, the RBI said.
Net outgo on the primary income account, primarily reflecting payments of investment income, moderated to $11.9 billion in Q4:2024-25 from $14.8 billion in the same quarter of 2023-24.
Personal transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to $33.9 billion in the Jan-March quarter of 2024-25 from $31.3 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
In the financial account, foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded a net inflow of $0.4 billion in the Jan-March as compared to an inflow of $2.3 billion in the same period of 2023-24.
Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded a net outflow of $5.9 billion in Q4 as against a net inflow of $11.4 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Net inflows under external commercial borrowings (ECBs) to India amounted to $ 7.4 billion in Q4 2024-25, as compared to $2.6 billion in the corresponding period a year ago, according to the RBI statement.
Non-resident deposits (NRI deposits) recorded a net inflow of $2.8 billion in Q4 2024-25, lower than $5.4 billion a year ago.
There was an accretion of $8.8 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) in Q4 2024-25 as compared to an accretion of $30.8 billion in the same quarter Q4 2023-24
Net inflow under FDI at $1.0 billion during 2024-25 was lower than $ 10.2 billion during 2023-24. FPI recorded a net inflow of $3.6 billion during the year, lower than $44.1 billion a year ago, the RBI statement added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment