Vinfast Knows: For Americans, Cars Are Family Members, Often Even Given Names

Wondering what these names are? They're just some of the loving nicknames Americans give their cars. Does your car have a name? Do you chat with it regularly, or even feel a pang of guilt driving another vehicle? If so, you're definitely not alone.

The Deep Connection: Cars Are Family Now

Polls reveal that a significant majority of drivers consider their cars full-fledged family members. Almost as many owners strengthen this bond by giving their four-wheeled companions names. Furthermore, a substantial number of these owners regularly talk to their cars.

Every day, our cars take us to work, keep us warm on a cold commute, and sometimes even give us an adrenaline rush when we hit the gas. In many ways, our cars can reflect who we are. It's no wonder people give them nicknames, get custom license plates, or hang unique air fresheners.

What's more, for many, a car can become a true protector, earning deep gratitude and forging an even stronger bond after keeping them safe in a collision.

A survey of 2,000 car owners, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Meineke, a car care center, explored people's feelings toward their vehicles and their preferences for future ownership.

The survey revealed that 51% of car owners consider their vehicle to be part of their family (1) . Approximately 53% would keep their current car forever if they could. This strong attachment stems partly from an emotional connection (22%) and fond memories (24%).

VinFast VF 8: Designed as a Trusted Family Companion

When VinFast prepared to launch its vehicles in the U.S. market, they had a clear vision: to make the car a true family member.

The Vietnamese automaker based its entry into the American landscape on three main pillars: high-quality products, inclusive pricing, and outstanding aftersales policy.

Currently, the VF 8 boasts a competitive MSRP starting at just $39,900 for the Eco trim and $44,900 for the Plus trim. To make ownership even more accessible, appealing leasing programs begin as low as $269 per month, and the vehicle is eligible for an attractive 0% interest financing offer.

The VF 8 also comes with an exceptional warranty package: 10 years or 125,000 miles for the vehicle itself, plus a 10-year unlimited mileage warranty for the battery in non-commercial use.

With such an accessible price and robust support, adding a new "family member" like the VinFast VF 8 to your household has never been easier.

A Closer Look at the VF 8's Standout Features

VinFast's "inclusive" pricing means that while their vehicles might not have the absolute lowest price on the market, they are exceptionally well-equipped for their cost.

For instance, the VF 8 Plus version elevates the driving experience with premium vegan leather upholstery. The driver's seat offers 12-way power adjustments , along with heating, ventilation, and memory functions, ensuring optimal comfort on every journey.

Technologically, the VF 8 boasts a expansive 15.6-inch infotainment screen and a Head-Up Display , providing drivers with essential information at a glance. Safety is paramount, with 11 airbags strategically placed to protect all occupants.

Both the Eco and Plus versions come fully equipped with an advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) . This comprehensive suite includes traffic jam assist, highway assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and lane centering assist . Drivers will also appreciate popular features like adaptive cruise control, intelligent speed adaptation, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot warning . Maneuvering the VF 8 is made easier with park assist and a 360-degree surround-view monitor .

Adding another layer of convenience and fun, the VF Connect app allows drivers to personalize their experience. Features like camp mode, pet mode, and valet mode cater to various needs, while integrated games and utilities offer entertainment.

The VinFast VF 8 is clearly positioning itself as a compelling option for U.S. families looking to embrace electric mobility.

So, what will you name your VF 8?

