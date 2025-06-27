North Bay Resources Announces Physical Gold + Shares Unit Financing
Bullion Alley - Main Zone
| Mass
(tonnes)
| Average
(g/t)
| Total
(grams)
| Total
(tr. ounces)
|20,035,146
|0.50
|10,051,730
|323,170
Bullion Alley - Main Zone + East Extension
| Mass
(tonnes)
| Average
(g/t)
| Total
(grams)
| Total
(tr. ounces)
|43,797,234
|0.34
|14,743,070
|474,001
Past exploration and development, including over 18,000m (55,000ft.) of diamond drilling, has shown large intercepts of mixed vein and disseminated gold. The deposit area has been identified to be in excess of 1000m x 100m x 300m within a known strike length of 1700m. The Fran Gold Project is next to Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Project, with Reserves of 264Mt grading 0.3 gram per tonne gold and 0.2% copper and proximate to Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine, with Proven and Probable Reserves of 334Mt grading 0.8 grams per tonne gold. Both Mt. Milligan and the Blackwater Mine are two of the largest new copper/gold and gold mines respectively, in North America.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
NORTH BAY RESOURCES INC.
Jared Lazerson
CEO
Cautionary Statement: This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable securities regulations that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as of the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance including in respect of the size and use of proceeds of the Offering, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Offering, if at all, and the potential for the Company to achieve its stated objectives and/or meet expectations are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.
Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what the Company's management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure prospective purchasers of the offered securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person associated with the Company assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information.
The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
