Companion Animal Health Market To Surpass USD 51.15 Billion By 2032 Due To Rising Pet Ownership And Advancements In Veterinary Care SNS Insider

Companion Animal Health Market To Surpass USD 51.15 Billion By 2032 Due To Rising Pet Ownership And Advancements In Veterinary Care
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 24.1 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 51.15 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.74% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Animal:
The dogs segment was the forerunner in the companion animals health market in 2023, contributing to 39% of the total market revenue. Dogs are becoming more and more part of the family, leading to standard veterinary care and vaccination, and treatments. Their increased vulnerability to suffering from chronic diseases and parasitic infections increases the need for continuous healthcare.
By Product:
Pharmaceuticals led the market in 2023, accounting for over 43% of the market size. Such determination is a result of the broad market acceptance of therapies to treat infections, chronic conditions, and pain, as well as the growing use of parasiticides and vaccines. The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is further accelerating the demand for pharmaceutical-based interventions.
By Distribution Channel:
The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2023, contributing 48% of the market share. It is necessarily an unrivaled position that these organizations hold due to their access to specialized medicines, having staff with professional certification, and a link to the use of clinics for small animals. They also help in adherence to treatment guidelines and ensure access to prescription drugs.
Companion Animal Health Market Segmentation
By Animal
- Dogs Equine Cats Others
By Distribution Channel
- Retail E-commerce Hospital pharmacies
By Product
- Vaccines Pharmaceuticals
- OTC Prescription
By End-Use
- Point-of-care/In-house testing Hospitals & Clinics Others
Regional Analysis
The largest regional market, North America, was responsible for 36% of revenues in 2023 in the global companion animal health market. This leadership position is the result of key market players, robust veterinary healthcare infrastructure, greater disposable income, and a large number of pet owners across the U.S. and Canada. The U.S., especially, demonstrates a large expenditure on veterinary services and preventative treatment encouraged by growing pet insurance penetration and adoption of digital health solutions.
APAC is the fastest-growing market for veterinary parasiticides, driven by urbanization, growing pet ownership in countries such as China, India, and Japan, and the presence of regional players in the veterinary pharmaceuticals business. Growing concern for animal health and an increasing number of organized pet retail chains also drive the regional market.
Recent Developments
- March 2025 – Zoetis launched AI-based precision medicine solutions for the early identification and customized treatment regimens of companion animals globally. Jan 2025 – Elanco Animal Health reported that it would be introducing a coating gel in Europe to treat all feline respiratory claims using a broad-spectrum antibiotic.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Companion Animal Health Market by Animal
8. Companion Animal Health Market by Distribution Channel
9. Companion Animal Health Market by Product
10. Companion Animal Health Market by End-Use
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
