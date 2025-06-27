How To Rectify The Jetblue Airlines Misspelled Name On Your Ticket?

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 27, 2025 7:13 am - Learn how to fix a misspelled name on your JetBlue Airlines ticket. Follow easy steps to correct errors and avoid travel issues.

Passengers can easily book a flight ticket by entering some details on the website. However, the situation gets hectic when they find a mistake in the entered details. Sometimes, a minor mistake, such as a misspelled name, can lead to a serious problem.

If a passenger has booked a flight with JetBlue Airlines and found a name mistake, they must know about the terms and conditions related to the JetBlue Name change policy. This article will walk you through all the major processes and rules that you can follow to rectify the JetBlue Airlines misspelled name.

What Are The Highlights Of JetBlue Name Change Policy?

The JetBlue name change policy allows passengers to rectify their misspelled name on their ticket swiftly. However, they will have to follow certain guidelines while requesting a name change on JetBlue Airlines ticket.

Below, we have mentioned some of the specific terms and conditions related to the JetBlue name change policy:

Passengers can request for name alteration on a JetBlue ticket on the original PNR. However, due to some circumstances, if they fail to do so, then they must make a new reservation using the new PNR.

JetBlue only allows name rectifications on tickets that have been purchased directly from JetBlue.

One passenger is only allowed to make name rectification once in their JetBlue Airline ticket.

Passengers can request for name rectification on their first name, middle name, and last name. However, they are allowed to rectify certain characters in their ticket.

Name change related to marriage, divorce, or adoption must be backed by the government approved documents.

How Can I Request A Name Change On JetBlue Airlines Ticket?

Passengers can choose from various methods that suit them best. Below we have mentioned some of the most common methods that passengers can use to rectify their names on a JetBlue ticket:

1- JetBlue Name Change Via Website

Passengers can follow the mentioned steps to rectify their misspelled name on a JetBlue flight ticket:

Go to the official website of JetBlue Airlines on your web browser.

Navigate to the“My Trips” section on the home page and click on it.

Enter your last name and confirmation number on the new screen.

Click on the“Find Flight” button after entering the required information.

Click on change once you select your trip.

Provide the required documents to support your name change request.

If needed, pay the name correction fee to complete the name change process.

Wait for the confirmation mail to arrive on your registered email ID.

2- Name Correction On Call

Passengers can correct the JetBlue Airlines misspelled name by calling the official helpline number at 1-855-232-5463 or dialing +1-800-865-1848 to talk with the consolidation desk.

Follow the instructions below to request name correction after connecting with the airlines:

Tell the airline representative about your situation and ask for help to rectify your name.

Provide the government authorized documents to support the request for a name change on JetBlue Airlines ticket.

Pay the applicable fee to complete your name change request.

Wait for the confirmation email after completing your request.

Wrapping Up!

Passengers are allowed to rectify their JetBlue Airlines misspelled name on their ticket. However, they will have to adhere to specific guidelines to do so. Call the customer support at 1-855-232-5463 or dial +1-800-865-1848 to get more precise details from a consolidation desk.