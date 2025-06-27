Semtech Names Mobile Communications America 2025 Partner Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America (MCA), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance workplace safety, security, and efficiency, has been recognized as the 2025 Partner of the Year by Semtech Corporation, a global leader in high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity solutions. This award highlights the outstanding performance of MCA's Cellular Networking Solutions Team, showcasing their excellence in every aspect of their partnership with Semtech.

MCA's Cellular Networking Solutions Team accepting their Partner of the Year award from Semtech

"This award reflects not only impressive revenue contributions but also MCA's leadership in deal registrations, technical enablement, and delivery of high-quality professional services," said Hieu Duong, senior director of global AirLink router sales at Semtech. "MCA exemplifies what it means to be a true strategic partner."

MCA's Cellular Networking Solutions Team plays a critical role in serving the nation's infrastructure by developing secure communication networks that connect remote facilities, personnel, and machine assets wirelessly. From delivering reliable internet connectivity to branch locations, enabling connections with industrial IoT (IIoT) devices for real-time data and automation, to equipping fleets with high-speed mobile communications, MCA's solutions ensure seamless connectivity for both private enterprises and public agencies.

"We are honored to be named Semtech's Partner of the Year," said Tyler Larkin, vice president of Cellular Networking Solutions at MCA. "Semtech has been a trusted partner for many years, and their innovation in wireless and IoT aligns perfectly with MCA's mission to deliver reliable, future-ready communication solutions across industrial and public safety markets. Together, we're helping organizations transform their operations with smarter, more connected technologies-from utilities and transportation to government and critical infrastructure."

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is a national leader in wireless communication, data, and security solutions. We serve over 65,000 customers across public safety, commercial, education, healthcare, utilities, and government sectors. From two-way radios and network infrastructure to access control and video surveillance, MCA delivers complete systems that keep people safe and operations running smoothly. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

