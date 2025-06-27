Uzbekistan Outlines Vision For Enhanced EAEU Cooperation In Trade And Innovation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev outlined his country's strategic priorities for expanding cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting held in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports.

Mirziyoyev reaffirmed Uzbekistan's full commitment to the Free Trade Zone agreement with EAEU member states and emphasized the importance of fostering a more favorable environment for growing mutual trade. He called for accelerating the expert review of proposals aimed at simplifying trade procedures and harmonizing technical regulation systems across the region.

As part of ongoing integration efforts, the President proposed Uzbekistan's inclusion in several key EAEU trade support mechanisms, including the digital system of technical regulation, the EAEU digital transport corridor ecosystem, and the Eurasian Reinsurance Company. These tools, he noted, would ease market access for Uzbek exporters and create more efficient cross-border trade conditions.

Addressing the growing role of innovation, Mirziyoyev advocated for the launch of a comprehensive EAEU digitalization initiative. The proposed program would cover critical areas such as e-commerce development, digital labeling of goods, next-generation logistics platforms, and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies in priority sectors.

He also expressed Uzbekistan's willingness to participate in the unified EAEU information system for border crossing points, designed to accelerate customs clearance and enhance procedural transparency. Uzbekistan, he stated, stands ready to contribute technically to the implementation of such infrastructure.

Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) was another key focus. The president encouraged expanding cooperation within existing EAEU SME support programs, including joint initiatives with the EAEU Business Council. He also emphasized the potential of leveraging EAEU financial instruments and the Eurasian Network for Industrial Cooperation and Technology Transfer to support industrial development projects.

In the agricultural sector, Mirziyoyev proposed launching a joint Agro-Cooperation Programme between Uzbekistan and the EAEU. The initiative would facilitate the introduction of advanced agri-technologies, streamline the movement of agricultural goods, and scale up the“green corridor” framework to boost food security and trade efficiency.

Addressing labor mobility, the president called for greater alignment of professional standards and qualifications in high-demand sectors across the EAEU. He noted Uzbekistan's interest in joining the EAEU's "Work Without Borders" digital platform, which aims to improve the movement and employment of skilled labor within the union.