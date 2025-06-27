Beyond Medical Technologies Reports Robust H1 2025 Progress, Sets Stage For Republic Technologies

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to report progress in the first half of 2025, highlighting strategic achievements that support its transformation into Republic Technologies Inc., which is positioned to become Canada's first publicly listed company to adopt Ethereum infrastructure as a core pillar of both its operational and treasury strategy.

Strategic Technology Integration with Ethereum Infrastructure

In February 2025, Beyond Medical initiated a broad executive transition, appointing a new leadership team with deep expertise across capital markets, distributed ledger technology, and regulated healthcare services. This transformation marked a pivotal move to realign the Company's operations around healthcare technology with scalable, blockchain-integrated enterprise applications.

In March 2025, the Company secured a non-exclusive license from an industry-leading provider, laying the foundation for the rapid development and commercialization of its attestation platform in medical and healthcare industries. This strategic development enables the Company to deploy modular software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (API) solutions with on-chain data processing, enhancing data privacy and security at the foundational level for both patients and healthcare providers. The offering accelerates time-to-market for clients seeking immutable and verifiable data solutions across multiple sectors.

As part of its ongoing technological evolution, the Company has adopted Ethereum as the foundational infrastructure for its platform. Ethereum-the world's most widely used and decentralized smart contract network (Source: Greyscale )-underpins the Company's attestation business. Its proven security, composability, and institutional-grade ecosystem make it uniquely suited for building privacy-preserving, verifiable data applications. By leveraging Ethereum, the Company ensures its services are anchored on a robust and censorship-resistant infrastructure. Today, more than 50 global institutions-including BlackRock, PayPal, Deutsche Bank, Visa, and JPMorgan Chase-have embraced Ethereum for real-world asset tokenization, payments, custody, and compliance use cases (Source: Galaxy Digital ). The Company's alignment with Ethereum reflects a strategic commitment to building next-generation data systems that mirror the innovation and credibility already validated by traditional industry leaders.

After several successful pilot engagements with healthcare organizations, and in response to increasing demand from other industries such as finance, education, and supply chain, the Company expanded the attestation platform to support sector-agnostic use cases in June 2025. While the platform is evolving to meet a broader set of requirements, this expanded vision is reflected in the Company's rebrand, which underscores its commitment to building secure, verifiable data infrastructure that serves the public good.

Launch of the Treasury Division

A core component of the Company's adoption of Ethereum infrastructure is the acquisition and management of ETH, the native digital asset of the Ethereum network. ETH is essential to the Company's on-chain operations, including the payment of gas fees, deployment and execution of smart contracts, and the maintenance of validator infrastructure critical to transactional integrity. Meanwhile, the validator participation not only reinforces the Company's product security and network stability-particularly for its attestation services-but also generates consistent yields that contribute to long-term economic sustainability.

To ensure robust oversight of this strategic asset, the Company launched a dedicated treasury division in April 2025. This division is responsible for managing ETH reserves through institutional-grade governance, custody, and compliance frameworks. As part of this initiative, the Company has engaged with leading digital asset custodians, including BitGo and Fireblocks, to safeguard its ETH holdings. In parallel, the Company is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with top-tier node operators to expand its validator infrastructure. These collaborations allow the Company to scale its validator footprint efficiently, optimize yield generation, and capture incremental income streams.

Go-to-Market Financings

Since January, Beyond Medical closed over CAD $3.45 million in non-brokered financings:



a CAD $375,000 unit private placement on February 24, 2025;

a CAD $979,232 unit private placement on April 14, 2025; and two tranches of senior-secured convertible notes for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD $2.098 million on June 4, 2025 and June 23, 2025.

For further information, see the Company's news releases dated February 24, 2025, April 14, 2025 June 4, 2025 and June 23, 2025.

The proceeds from these financings have been allocated toward ETH accumulation to support the Company's in-house validator infrastructure, as well as operational scaling and marketing initiatives. These financings have enabled the Company to establish core product capabilities and launch its initial go-to-market strategy under the new management team and the upgraded service offerings. As market demand continues to grow, the Company remains open to future financing opportunities to support its ongoing execution and scaling efforts.

Proposed Rebranding to Republic Technologies

Reflecting its evolution toward a digital future, the Company is in the process of changing its name to Republic Technologies and adopting a new ticker symbol, subject to regulatory approval. The name "Republic"-originally rooted in Plato's Socratic dialogue-symbolizes the Company's aspiration to contribute to a more democratic and equitable society. This vision aligns closely with the ethos of decentralized technologies, which enable individuals to interact directly, transparently, and without reliance on intermediaries, paving the way for a more inclusive and trustless digital economy.

This rebrand aligns the Company's corporate identity with its core focus on delivering enterprise-grade technological solutions powered by blockchain.

Outlook for H2 2025

The second half of 2025 will be defined by operational scaling, technological deployment, and global expansion initiatives. The Company is focused on four key priorities that will solidify its leadership in Ethereum-based infrastructure and decentralized attestation services:

The Company is in the process of changing its corporate name to Republic Technologies and adopt a new ticker symbol that reflects its foundational connection to the Ethereum ecosystem. This strategic rebrand aims to align the Company's identity with its core mission: building public-good infrastructure powered by Ethereum.

Republic is preparing to launch its Early-Access Attestation Dashboard, a web-based platform that will enable enterprise clients to initiate decentralized data attestations with transparent audit trails. Built on Ethereum, the dashboard will support real-time verification, role-based access, and customizable permission layers for industries with stringent data compliance needs-including healthcare, finance, education, and logistics. The early-access program will allow select partners to test production-grade features and provide critical feedback ahead of full public rollout in early 2026.

To support its expanding business interests and the rising demand for on-chain services, the Company will continue to scale its proprietary infrastructure. Key initiatives include the launch of compliant, systematized operational workflows, enhancements to monitoring and reporting systems, and deeper collaboration with validator infrastructure partners to improve network uptime and optimize yield accruals. These infrastructure investments are expected to accelerate the Company's business development and strengthen its participation in Ethereum's core consensus layer. Meanwhile, the Company's growth enables greater scale within its ETH treasury operations. As ETH holdings increase, the Company is better positioned to enhance the privacy, security, and reliability of its network infrastructure-delivering stronger value propositions to clients while generating long-term benefits for shareholders.

As enterprise interest in decentralized attestation grows globally, the Company is actively developing go-to-market strategies in key international markets, including the United States, Europe, and parts of Asia. The Company will pursue strategic partnerships, pilot programs, and channel distribution efforts to bring its platform to high-demand jurisdictions. These expansion efforts will be supported by the Company's growing infrastructure and future financing activities, enabling more seamless integration into global enterprise systems.

Through these initiatives, the Company aims to position itself as a category-defining platform in blockchain-based attestation and Ethereum treasury management, offering public-good infrastructure for the next generation of verifiable digital interactions.

About Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.

Beyond Medical Technologies is a technology company leveraging blockchain infrastructure to build secure, verifiable data infrastructure that serves the public good, including, but not limited to, healthcare, regulatory compliance, supply chain management, financial services, education and more Company develops smart contract-based products, holds ETH as its primary treasury asset, and expands in-house validator infrastructure to support sustainable, non-dilutive shareholder value. Learn more at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Daniel Liu, Chief Executive Officer

