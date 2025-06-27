Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese PM Affirms Economic Openness As Kuwait Officially Joins AIIB


2025-06-27 09:04:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, June 27 (KUNA) -- The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) announced on Friday Kuwait's full membership during the opening of the 10th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors in Beijing.
In his opening remarks, Chinese Premier Li Qiang praised the development of the AIIB since its founding in 2015, describing it as a new model for financial governance and multilateral cooperation.
For his part, Kuwait's Ambassador to China Jasem Al-Najem, expressed Kuwait's keenness to play an active role in the bank, leveraging its expertise in financing development projects.
Al-Najem also emphasized that this step strengthens Kuwait's international partnerships, especially in the areas of infrastructure, energy, and transportation.
AIIB, established in 2014, finances sustainable infrastructure projects in Asia and beyond and has approximately 103 members from around the world. (end)
