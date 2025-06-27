403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese PM Affirms Economic Openness As Kuwait Officially Joins AIIB
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, June 27 (KUNA) -- The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) announced on Friday Kuwait's full membership during the opening of the 10th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors in Beijing.
In his opening remarks, Chinese Premier Li Qiang praised the development of the AIIB since its founding in 2015, describing it as a new model for financial governance and multilateral cooperation.
For his part, Kuwait's Ambassador to China Jasem Al-Najem, expressed Kuwait's keenness to play an active role in the bank, leveraging its expertise in financing development projects.
Al-Najem also emphasized that this step strengthens Kuwait's international partnerships, especially in the areas of infrastructure, energy, and transportation.
AIIB, established in 2014, finances sustainable infrastructure projects in Asia and beyond and has approximately 103 members from around the world. (end)
ams
In his opening remarks, Chinese Premier Li Qiang praised the development of the AIIB since its founding in 2015, describing it as a new model for financial governance and multilateral cooperation.
For his part, Kuwait's Ambassador to China Jasem Al-Najem, expressed Kuwait's keenness to play an active role in the bank, leveraging its expertise in financing development projects.
Al-Najem also emphasized that this step strengthens Kuwait's international partnerships, especially in the areas of infrastructure, energy, and transportation.
AIIB, established in 2014, finances sustainable infrastructure projects in Asia and beyond and has approximately 103 members from around the world. (end)
ams
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment