LAUGH FACTORY COMEDY CAMP CELEBRATES 41 YEARS HELPING AT-RISK YOUTH LEARN CONFIDENCE THROUGH COMEDY
The program, which is catered each week and requires a parent or guardian for each child, culminates in a ceremony that bestows each participant with a graduation certificate and $200 for their final performance. "Some of our graduates have gone on to law school or med school. Some have become comedy stars. The most important thing we give all these kids is confidence, so that wherever they go, they can communicate with people and use humor to open doors," says Masada, who plans to expand Comedy Camp to Laugh Factory Chicago next summer.
About Laugh Factory
Established in 1979, Laugh Factory has been recognized as the "#1 comedy brand in the world." In addition to Comedy Camp for kids, Laugh Factory regularly assists the comedy community and supports social justice and other worthy causes. Laugh Factory is headquartered at 8001 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, CA 90046. Visit the website at LaughFactory .
Media contact
Robin Weitz
(310) 339-5530
[email protected]
SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY
