Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

LAUGH FACTORY COMEDY CAMP CELEBRATES 41 YEARS HELPING AT-RISK YOUTH LEARN CONFIDENCE THROUGH COMEDY


2025-06-27 09:02:10
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Professional comedy mentors lead the program, helping create a positive environment for over 2,000 children who have graduated to date, and this year's mentors include Tim Allen, Dane Cook , Tiffany Haddish , George Wallace and many other great comics. Previous instructors have included Richard Pryor, Rodney Dangerfield, Robin Williams, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, Chris Tucker and even music legend Quincy Jones, among others.

The program, which is catered each week and requires a parent or guardian for each child, culminates in a ceremony that bestows each participant with a graduation certificate and $200 for their final performance. "Some of our graduates have gone on to law school or med school. Some have become comedy stars. The most important thing we give all these kids is confidence, so that wherever they go, they can communicate with people and use humor to open doors," says Masada, who plans to expand Comedy Camp to Laugh Factory Chicago next summer.

About Laugh Factory
Established in 1979, Laugh Factory has been recognized as the "#1 comedy brand in the world." In addition to Comedy Camp for kids, Laugh Factory regularly assists the comedy community and supports social justice and other worthy causes. Laugh Factory is headquartered at 8001 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, CA 90046. Visit the website at LaughFactory .

Media contact
Robin Weitz
(310) 339-5530
[email protected]

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY

MENAFN27062025003732001241ID1109732482

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search