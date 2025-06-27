Cindy Eckert Named As An Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Southeast Award Winner For Breaking Barriers In Women's Sexual Health
Widely recognized as a force in both entrepreneurship and women's health innovation, Eckert led the development of the first and only FDA approved pill to treat low libido in women - clinically known as Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD), a condition that affects 40% of women at some point in their lives, according to the Mayo Clinic. Her leadership vaulted women's sexual health from medical footnote to mainstream conversation. Until Sprout's achievement of FDA approval, no clinically proven treatment options existed for women's sexual dysfunction though 26 existed for men. Eckert has continued to break barriers by changing policies in advertising and medical education to now include sexual health.
Chosen by an independent panel of judges for vision, growth, and impact, Eckert will carry the Southeast banner to EY's national Entrepreneur Of The Year U.S. Awards in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.
About Sprout Pharmaceuticals
Sprout Pharmaceuticals is at the forefront of revolutionizing women's health, pioneering innovative treatments that address long-overlooked needs. As the visionary company behind the first-ever FDA-approved treatment for Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD), Sprout has ignited a transformational cultural shift in the conversation surrounding women's sexual health, perimenopause, and menopause. This groundbreaking advancement reflects a commitment to scientific innovation, advocacy, and accessibility for women who have long been underserved when it comes to their sexual wellness.
Media Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Sprout Pharmaceuticals
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment