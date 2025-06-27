Cindy Eckert Named As An Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Southeast Award Winner For Breaking Barriers In Women's Sexual Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Winning the Southeast title is both humbling and energizing," said Cindy Eckert, CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals. "I've spent my career demanding equity in women's healthcare and pushing for scientific innovation. Advancing to a national level means bringing that fight - and the voices of millions of women - onto an even bigger stage alongside the nation's most inspiring entrepreneurs. I couldn't be more excited for November."

Widely recognized as a force in both entrepreneurship and women's health innovation, Eckert led the development of the first and only FDA approved pill to treat low libido in women - clinically known as Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD), a condition that affects 40% of women at some point in their lives, according to the Mayo Clinic. Her leadership vaulted women's sexual health from medical footnote to mainstream conversation. Until Sprout's achievement of FDA approval, no clinically proven treatment options existed for women's sexual dysfunction though 26 existed for men. Eckert has continued to break barriers by changing policies in advertising and medical education to now include sexual health.

Chosen by an independent panel of judges for vision, growth, and impact, Eckert will carry the Southeast banner to EY's national Entrepreneur Of The Year U.S. Awards in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Sprout Pharmaceuticals

Sprout Pharmaceuticals is at the forefront of revolutionizing women's health, pioneering innovative treatments that address long-overlooked needs. As the visionary company behind the first-ever FDA-approved treatment for Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD), Sprout has ignited a transformational cultural shift in the conversation surrounding women's sexual health, perimenopause, and menopause. This groundbreaking advancement reflects a commitment to scientific innovation, advocacy, and accessibility for women who have long been underserved when it comes to their sexual wellness.

