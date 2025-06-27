East Africa Cement Market Report 2025-2033: Portland Cement Leads As Preferred Choice In East Africa's Growing Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|139
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$2.98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|1.3%
|Regions Covered
|Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 East Africa Cement Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Price Analysis
5.11.1 Price Trends
5.11.2 Margin Analysis
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Portland
6.2 Blended
6.3 Others
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Residential
7.2 Commercial
7.3 Infrastructure
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 Ethiopia
8.2 Kenya
8.3 Tanzania
8.4 Uganda
8.5 Sudan
8.6 Rwanda
8.7 Others
9 Imports and Exports
9.1 Imports by Major Countries
9.2 Exports by Major Countries
10 Cement Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Bamburi Cement Limited
11.3.2 ARM Cement Plc
11.3.3 East African Portland Cement PLC (EAPC)
11.3.4 Dangote Cement Plc
11.3.5 Mombasa Cement Limited
