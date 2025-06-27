Media Statement: NPF Welcomes Nova Scotia's Policing Reforms And Continued Partnership With RCMP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President and C.E.O. of the National Police Federation, regarding the newly released findings of Nova Scotia's comprehensive policing review.

“We welcome yesterday's announcement by the Province of Nova Scotia (NS) outlining a thoughtful and comprehensive plan to strengthen policing services for all Nova Scotians. These changes reflect a meaningful engagement with communities, officers, and stakeholders across the province.

We are pleased to see Deloitte's recommendation and the Province's renewed commitment to the RCMP as a trusted and effective provincial policing partner. This decision reinforces our previous polling clearly showing that Nova Scotians support our RCMP Members and the professional, and community-focused policing that they deliver every day.

As part of the province's comprehensive policing review, the National Police Federation submitted recommendations to Deloitte, and we're encouraged to see many of the solutions we brought forward reflected in this plan. This includes recommendations relating to increased police resources, expansion of Special Constables for community policing, and the implementation for a more equitable billing framework for RCMP policed municipalities.

Our Members have long recognized the unique challenges faced with rural and remote policing in Nova Scotia, and we are encouraged to see the government taking clear steps to enhance policing to meet diverse community and provincial needs. The creation of a unified records system and the introduction of community safety boards are also important measures that will support transparency, efficiency, and public trust.

We remain dedicated to collaborating with the Department of Justice, municipalities, Nova Scotians, and the NS RCMP to continue to strengthen and improve policing across the province.”

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

