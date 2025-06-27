SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule For Second Quarter 2025 Results
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-338-9469 and requesting the“SB Financial Group Conference Call.” The conference call will also be webcast live at ir.yourstatebank.com . An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial Group website.
About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 26 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 26 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol“SBFG”.
Investor Contact Information:
Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
419-783-8920
Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
419-785-3663
Legal Disclaimer:
