AMMWEC To Honor Dr. Katrina Lantos Swett At Women Changemakers Conference In Washington, D.C.
A lifelong advocate for human rights and religious freedom, Dr. Lantos Swett has carried forward the legacy of her father, the late Congressman Tom Lantos, the only Holocaust survivor to have served in the U.S. Congress. Through her leadership at the Lantos Foundation and her distinguished service as Chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Dr. Lantos Swett has been a fearless voice for the oppressed and a principled defender of democratic values around the globe.
AMMWEC celebrates Dr. Lantos Swett's unwavering commitment to universal human rights, her advocacy for persecuted religious minorities, and her efforts to bridge divides across faith and political lines. Her work reflects AMMWEC's mission to empower women leaders to stand against extremism, advance pluralism, and strengthen the bonds of our shared humanity.
The Women Changemakers Conference, held on July 21, 2025, on Capitol Hill, will convene faith leaders, policymakers, and human rights advocates to honor the achievements of women who are reshaping our world through courage and conviction.
About AMMWEC
The American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council is a nonprofit organization committed to amplifying the voices of Muslim and multifaith women leaders to promote peace, combat extremism, and foster inclusive communities through civic engagement and interfaith dialogue.
