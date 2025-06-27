Anime Park 'Nijigen No Mori' Announces August Obon Festival At Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato'

The festival celebrates homecoming with selectable designs for limited edition NARUTO-themed character cards

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anime theme park Nijigen no Mori , located within Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, has announced that its popular attraction NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato will introduce a choose-your-own Shinobi-Zato character card campaign to celebrate the traditional Japanese fall festival of Obon. A major holiday in Japan, Obon is typically celebrated in August with a homecoming to one's family or ancestral home.

The original character cards are designed in the style of "Gemaki", the trading card game from the NARUTO and BORUTO anime series, sometimes referred to as "Extreme Ninja Cards" in English. These cards are rewarded to participants who have completed the "Ten no Maki" ("Heaven Scroll") and "Chi no Maki" ("Earth Scroll") missions. The design of the card is given at random.

As an expression of gratitude to repeat visitors and to celebrate fans "homecoming" to the attraction during the Obon holiday season, fans with a NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Annual Pass or who have visited multiple times are eligible to select their preferred character card from a selection of characters, allowing NARUTO and BORUTO fans to work toward completing a full collection of all 65 different cards.

■Overview

Event Period: August 1st(Fri) to August 31st(Sun), 2025

Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (last admission 8:00 p.m.)

Content:

During the event period, eligible participants can select their own prize of a "Gemaki"-style character card, normally given at random.

1. Guests visiting for the second time or more may choose one from seven new card designs featuring the following characters: Naruto Uzumaki, Minato Namikaze, Jiraiya, Itachi Uchiha, Shisui Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, Sakumo Hatake.

2. Guests with a NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Annual Pass may choose one card from the above seven new designs, and choose one additional card from the other 58 available designs.

Price: Multiple ticket options available depending on experience and benefits, including, for example, the Light Ticket - Adults (12 and up) 3,300 yen, Children (5-11 years) 1,800 yen.

* All prices include tax. Free entry for children 4 or below. Prices may vary by season.

Website:naruto_shinobizato/

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved

Byron Russel

Nijigennomori Inc.

+81 70-1267-1613

...

