BENSON JEWISH FOUNDATION LOGO

OFFICER LINTON RIDDICK

Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation Appoints Linton Riddick as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / --The Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation proudly announces the appointment of Linton Riddick as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A highly decorated United States Air Force veteran, Mr. Riddick currently serves as a Department of Defense (DoD) specialist supporting national security within the Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (NC3) division-one of the most mission-critical pillars of U.S. defense infrastructure. Mr. Riddick holds the rank of Master Sergeant (E-7) in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, where he provides leadership in aircraft propulsion systems and cyber defense operations. From 2008 to 2012, he supported both the KC-135 Stratotanker and the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) programs, solidifying his technical and strategic credentials. He brings to the Foundation more than $40 million in acquisition leadership experience across propulsion and cybersecurity portfolios. His professional certifications include CompTIA Security+, CySA+, and Project Management Professional (PMP), underscoring a deep commitment to mission excellence. Mr. Riddick is a graduate of the Community College of the Air Force, with formal academic training in aerospace and cybersecurity. Linton Riddick's leadership reflects a unique fusion of national defense, renewable energy innovation, and educational equity-critical areas of focus for the Foundation as it advances its faith-based mission."Linton Riddick is a rare leader who embodies faith, discipline, and service. His appointment marks a bold step forward in our mission to create generational wealth and opportunity for underserved communities across the country. I'm honored to welcome him to our leadership team as CFO." - William Benson, Founder and President, Benson Jewish Ministries FoundationMr. Riddick will play a key role in guiding the Foundation's financial strategy as it scales initiatives in prison reform, pardon and clemency advocacy, energy-based job creation, and youth education in emerging technologies.

SHELLENE RIECH

BENSON JEWISH MINISTIRES FOUNDATION

+1 917-771-6575

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.