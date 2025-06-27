Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation Appoints Linton Riddick As Chief Financial Officer


2025-06-27 09:01:27
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BENSON JEWISH FOUNDATION LOGO

OFFICER LINTON RIDDICK

Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation Appoints Linton Riddick as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / --
The Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation proudly announces the appointment of Linton Riddick as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).  A highly decorated United States Air Force veteran, Mr. Riddick currently serves as a Department of Defense (DoD) specialist  supporting national security within the Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (NC3) division-one of the most mission-critical  pillars of U.S. defense infrastructure.  Mr. Riddick holds the rank of Master Sergeant (E-7) in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, where he provides leadership in aircraft propulsion  systems and cyber defense operations. From 2008 to 2012, he supported both the KC-135 Stratotanker and the Airborne Warning and Control  System (AWACS) programs, solidifying his technical and strategic credentials.  He brings to the Foundation more than $40 million in acquisition leadership experience across propulsion and cybersecurity portfolios.  His professional certifications include CompTIA Security+, CySA+, and Project Management Professional (PMP), underscoring a deep commitment  to mission excellence. Mr. Riddick is a graduate of the Community College of the Air Force, with formal academic training in aerospace and  cybersecurity.  Linton Riddick's leadership reflects a unique fusion of national defense, renewable energy innovation, and educational equity-critical areas  of focus for the Foundation as it advances its faith-based mission.

"Linton Riddick is a rare leader who embodies faith, discipline, and service. His appointment marks a bold step forward in our mission to create generational wealth and opportunity for underserved communities across the country. I'm honored to welcome him to our leadership team as CFO." - William Benson, Founder and President, Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation
Mr. Riddick will play a key role in guiding the Foundation's financial strategy as it scales initiatives in prison reform, pardon and clemency  advocacy, energy-based job creation, and youth education in emerging technologies. 

SHELLENE RIECH
BENSON JEWISH MINISTIRES FOUNDATION
+1 917-771-6575
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN27062025003118003196ID1109732443

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search