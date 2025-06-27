ROSALYN SIA BAKER-BARNES TO BE SWORN IN AS THE 77Th PRESIDENT OF THE FLORIDA BAR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Trailblazing Attorney Becomes the First African American Woman President in Organization History

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading Florida law firm Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley proudly announces that shareholder, veteran trial attorney, and longtime Board of Governors member Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes will be sworn in as the 77th president of The Florida Bar – marking a historic milestone as the first African American woman to hold this esteemed position. With an impressive background as a board-certified civil trial lawyer specializing in personal injury, medical negligence, and product liability cases for 25 years, Baker-Barnes brings a reputation for excellence, leadership, and service to the state's highest legal office.

The installation ceremony will take place on June 27, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET during the General Assembly at the Annual Florida Bar Convention in Boca Raton at The Boca Raton. The event will also feature the swearing-in of President-elect Michael Fox Orr of Jacksonville and a State of the Bar address by outgoing President Roland Sanchez-Medina Jr. of Miami.

“I am incredibly honored to serve as President of The Florida Bar,” says Baker-Barnes.“I look forward to serving my fellow Florida attorneys and seeing what heights we can take the Bar to together.” She adds,“I certainly understand the historical significance of serving as the first African American woman to hold this position, and my goal in this role is to enhance the profession and hopefully to be an asset to the amazing leaders that will come after me.”

A driving force in the legal community, Baker-Barnes previously served as the 95th president of the Palm Beach County Bar Association – another historic first for an African American woman. Her dedication to expanding access to justice and equal opportunity extends far beyond the courtroom and Bar leadership roles to her ongoing work with law students and aspiring lawyers, where she actively supports the growth and development of the next generation of legal professionals.

One of her first initiatives as president of The Florida Bar will be launching a“Special Committee on the Sustainability Initiative for Attorneys,” aimed at addressing the growing number of attorneys leaving the profession. The committee will evaluate trends and challenges attorneys experience and propose strategies to help legal careers remain viable, rewarding, and sustainable.

Another key initiative, the“Corporate Counsel Committee,” aims to deepen engagement among attorneys by creating opportunities for collaboration and idea-sharing within the Bar. Baker-Barnes recognized the need for corporate and in-house counsel to have a dedicated space where they can build relationships, exchange insights, and learn from one another.

Her leadership style reflects both her courtroom expertise and her deep investment in the legal community's future. Her presidency represents both a historic first and a decisive step forward for a profession in transition. As a wife and mother, Sia deeply values both her family and her professional career. She has been married to her husband, attorney Edrick Barnes, for over 20 years, and together they have three children who remain at the heart of everything she does.

Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley congratulates Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes on this well-deserved achievement and looks forward to witnessing her leverage her expertise, leadership, and passion for justice to advance the mission of The Florida Bar, ensuring the profession continues to serve the public interest and uphold the principles of equal justice for all.

The Florida Bar General Assembly, where the new officers are installed, will be livestreamed on The Florida Bar's YouTube channel and on FloridaBar.

