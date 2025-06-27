Main Street Economics Issues Urgent Fiscal Warning In Op-Ed, Video, And Nationwide Messages To U.S. Leaders And Citizens

Economic Education for the American Public

Leslie A. Rubin, Founder and President, Main Street Economics

Main Street Economics Open Letter to President

Les Rubin Calls on President Trump, Congress, and the American People to Confront Looming Debt Crisis "Our financial future is cracking before our eyes."

- Les RubinWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Main Street Economics a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to providing economic education to the American public is sounding the alarm about America's accelerating debt crisis.In a widely circulated new op-ed published by Inside Sources, founder Leslie A. Rubin delivers a sobering message:“America's Future Depends on the Choices We Make Today.” In the piece, Rubin outlines the mounting warning signs, from high interest rates and weak bond auctions to declining credit ratings, and challenges elected officials to move past political excuses.“We are not witnessing abstract trends,” Rubin writes.“We are watching a slow-motion collapse of the financial foundation that supports every family, every business, and every community in America.”Accompanying the op-ed is a newly released video that distills Rubin's message to President Trump that warns,“This is not just about numbers-it's about national security, generational fairness, and our country's future.”Main Street Economics is also delivering direct appeals to both Congress and the American people through public messages.In the Message to Congress, Rubin writes:“Stop focusing on the next election, and start focusing on the next generation... We will remember who acted-and who did not.”In a Warning to the American People, Rubin states plainly:“Make no mistake: the United States is committing financial suicide. If we don't speak up, we'll be complicit in the collapse.”These messages are part of a broader national campaign Main Street Economics has launched to push for fiscal truth, transparency, and responsibility at every level of government. The campaign builds on Rubin's earlier open letter to President Donald Trump, urging him to“lead on the debt” and use his platform to“rally Americans around a sustainable economic vision.”“Politicians like to pretend this isn't urgent, but the markets don't lie,” Rubin said.“Our credit is cracking. The dollar is weakening. Trust in America's financial stability is eroding. If we don't act soon, the consequences will be swift and unforgiving.”“We owe our children more than slogans. We owe them a plan, and the courage to follow it,” Rubin added.To read Rubin's full letters, view the video, and join the national conversation on fiscal accountability, visit: and follow @MainStreetEco on X ."When voters are educated about the national debt and its consequences, they will start holding politicians accountable. That's when real change will happen," Rubin asserts. "Fiscal sanity is just an education away."###About Main Street EconomicsMain Street Economics was formed to provide Economic Education for the American public. We focus on explaining the fiscal problems we face and basic economics in easy-to-understand language by laymen for laymen without formal education in economics. For more information on Main Street Economics and its initiatives, please visitTo schedule an interview with Les Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ....

