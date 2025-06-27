Gordon Law Launches New Website To Enhance Criminal Defense Services In Central Texas

Gordon Law PLLC launches new site to offer easier access to criminal defense for DWI, assault, drug charges, and more across Central Texas.

- Daniel Gordon, Founding Attorney, Gordon Law PLLC

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Austin Criminal Defense Firm Gordon Law PLLC has launched a new website aimed at enhancing client engagement and improving access to legal services. The firm serves individuals across Travis, Williamson, Bexar, Hays, and Bell counties, focusing exclusively on the defense of those accused of criminal offenses.

Founded by attorney Daniel Gordon, Gordon Law PLLC was created to offer clear, strategic legal guidance to individuals navigating the criminal justice system. The redesigned website provides a more accessible way for potential clients to learn about the firm's services, request consultations, and review general legal information related to criminal charges in Texas .

Focus on Criminal Defense:

Gordon Law PLLC defends individuals accused of a broad range of criminal offenses, including:

Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) – Gordon Law PLLC represents individuals charged with DWI offenses. The firm reviews the circumstances of the arrest, evaluates the evidence presented, and advises clients on available legal options, including matters related to license suspension and potential defenses, as permitted under Texas law.

Drug Offenses – The firm handles cases involving allegations such as drug possession, delivery, or manufacturing. When appropriate, Gordon Law examines the legality of law enforcement procedures, including searches and seizures, to protect clients' constitutional rights.

Assault and Related Offenses – Gordon Law assists clients facing charges ranging from misdemeanor assault to more serious felony allegations. The firm develops case-specific strategies, including analysis of intent, eyewitness credibility, and potential defenses such as self-defense, based on the facts of each case.

Family Violence Cases – In cases involving accusations of family violence or domestic assault, the firm provides guidance on the legal process and explains how protective orders and related legal consequences may apply. Gordon Law works to ensure clients understand the full scope of their legal situation.

Theft and Property Crimes – The firm represents individuals accused of theft, burglary, fraud, or similar offenses. Depending on the circumstances, Gordon Law may explore diversion opportunities or other case resolution strategies that align with the client's legal goals and eligibility.

Marijuana-Related Charges – Despite changes in public opinion, possession and other marijuana-related activities remain criminalized under many Texas statutes. The firm stays informed of legal developments and represents clients charged under current law.

Record Sealing and Expunctions – Gordon Law assists eligible clients in seeking expunction or nondisclosure (record sealing) of certain criminal records under Texas law. These legal remedies, when available, may help reduce the impact of a criminal history on employment, housing, or education opportunities.

Client-Centered Legal Representation:

Gordon Law PLLC emphasizes direct attorney-client communication and individualized representation. All clients meet with and are represented by Gordon Law PLLC. The firm maintains a focus on open communication, case-by-case strategy, and respectful service. Legal matters are approached with careful preparation and a focus on achieving the most favorable result permitted by law.

Attorney Daniel Gordon has a background in criminal defense law and has handled a range of misdemeanor and felony cases in Central Texas. His practice is rooted in diligent case analysis, clear legal explanation, and principled advocacy.

A Website Designed for Clarity and Support:

The new Gordon Law PLLC website reflects the firm's goals of transparency and client accessibility. The site is mobile-optimized and designed to help users quickly understand the types of cases the firm accepts, the legal process involved, and how to contact the firm for a consultation.

Gordon Law in Texas represents individuals throughout Central Texas who are facing criminal accusations. The firm's mission is to offer dependable, straightforward legal representation while advocating for the fair treatment of all clients.

To learn more or request a consultation, visit the firm's new website at .

