'Is Giorgia Meloni Okay?': Internet Reacts As Italian PM's Facial Expressions At NATO Summit Go Viral
A short video of Meloni went viral online, showing her making dramatic and seemingly involuntary facial movements while speaking to reporters. The clip quickly spread across X (formerly Twitter), with users reacting with humour and curiosity, wondering what may have prompted her exaggerated expressions.Netizens Reacts
"What's going on with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni?" one user questioned, while another commented, "Is Giorgia Meloni okay?" A third wrote, "How do you explain Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's facial expressions here?" The video fuelled more speculation, with comments like, "Too much caffeine?" and "She had a flashback of Macron whispering in her ear." One user even joked, "Some powerful cocaine."Trump Dubbed 'Daddy' Amid Iran-Israel Remarks
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump made headlines for a different reason. He earned a new nickname -“Daddy” - during the summit, thanks to a comment made by NATO Secretary-General and former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
The moment followed Trump's remarks on the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. In a now widely-shared video, Trump likened the situation to a schoolyard brawl, saying,“They've had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard. You know, they fight like hell. You can't stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes, then it's easier to stop.”* Rutte responded with a playful comment,“And then Daddy has to sometimes use strong language.”
The White House quickly joined in on the viral moment, posting a polished video montage of Trump's arrival at the summit set to Usher's track“Daddy's Home.” The video included clips of Trump greeting leaders, including Rutte, adding to the meme's popularity online.
Though the summit focused on serious matters, it was these light-hearted moments that grabbed the internet's attention.
