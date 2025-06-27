Kerala: African Swine Fever Confirmed At Pig Farm In Ernakulam, 34 Pigs Culled
Ernakulam: A case of African swine fever has been confirmed at a private pig farm in Pandiyanchira, located within the Kalady's Malayattoor-Neeleswaram Panchayat. In response to the outbreak, authorities have culled and safely disposed of 34 pigs from the affected farm.
10-km surveillance zone
To prevent the spread of the disease, a one-kilometer radius around the farm has been declared an infected zone, while a 10-kilometer radius has been designated as a surveillance zone.
Distribution of pork halted
As part of containment efforts, the distribution of pork from the affected area has been halted, and all meat shop operations in the vicinity have been suspended. Authorities are currently investigating whether pigs from the infected farm were transported to other pig farms in the past two months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment