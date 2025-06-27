Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2025 Lineup Prices In India: Starts At Rs 23.52 Lakh

American cruiser brand Indian Motorcycle has unveiled its price list for the Indian market for the 2025 model year. While all models are available on an order basis, the company has released starting prices for each lineup. The price for the entry-level Chief series starts at Rs 23.52 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 48.49 lakh for the top-end Roadmaster.

Chief Lineup - The Entry Point

The most affordable models in the lineup are the Indian Chief series, with prices starting from Rs 23.52 lakh (ex-showroom). This series comprises six variants: Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Sport Chief, Sport Chief RT, Super Chief Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited. All Chief bikes are powered by a 1,890cc, air-cooled V-twin engine that produces 156Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. It offers different styling elements and features across the variants.

Challenger Lineup - More Power, More Options

The Indian Challenger series starts at Rs 36.12 lakh. This lineup includes four variants: Challenger Limited, Challenger Dark Horse, Challenger Dark Horse with 112 Pack, and Challenger Limited with 112 Pack. The standard Challenger models utilize a 1,768cc, liquid-cooled V-twin engine producing 178Nm at 3,800rpm. Meanwhile, the 112 Pack-equipped models get a larger 1,834cc motor with an even higher torque output of 181.4Nm. The exclusive Challenger Elite also features this larger engine paired with premium finishes and special equipment.

Chieftain Series - Classic Meets Modern

The Chieftain lineup starts at Rs 37.11 lakh. Buyers can choose from four variants: Chieftain Dark Horse, Chieftain Limited, Chieftain PowerPlus Limited, and Chieftain PowerPlus Dark Horse. The first two variants run on a 1,890cc air-cooled engine making 171Nm, while the PowerPlus variants are fitted with a 1,834cc liquid-cooled engine delivering 181.4Nm at 3,800rpm.

Springfield Price

Priced from Rs 41.96 lakh, the Indian Springfield lineup has only two versions: Standard and Dark Horse. Both are powered by a 1,890cc, air-cooled V-twin making 156Nm at 3,000rpm, focusing more on classic cruiser aesthetics with modern touches.

Pursuit - The Touring Specialist

For those who love long-distance rides, the Pursuit series starts at Rs 43.19 lakh. This family has four variants: Pursuit Limited, Pursuit Dark Horse, and their respective 112 Pack versions. The standard models are powered by a 1,768cc liquid-cooled engine, while the 112 Pack variants get the more powerful 1,834cc engine with 181.4Nm of torque. The Pursuit Elite offers a special hand-painted design with premium upgrades.

Roadmaster - The Flagship Cruiser

Topping Indian's cruiser lineup is the Roadmaster, with prices starting from Rs 48.49 lakh. It comes in four trims: Standard, Limited, Dark Horse, and Elite. All variants are powered by the tried-and-tested 1,890cc air-cooled V-twin engine producing 156Nm at 3,000rpm, offering ultimate touring comfort and features.

Future Releases

Currently, Indian Motorcycle showrooms operate in only six Indian cities: Chandigarh, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi. Interested buyers should contact their nearest dealership for exact pricing, delivery timelines, and availability. The company also plans to launch the all-new Scout lineup in India later this year, while the FTR model has been discontinued globally due to low demand.