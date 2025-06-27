Heartwarming Gesture! Neeraj Chopra Sponsors Fan With 'Full VVIP Experience' At NC Classic 2025

The two-time Olympic medalist and javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra's heartwarming gesture was on display when he decided to sponsor a fan for the NC Classic 2025 in Bengaluru.

NC Classic 2025 is set to take place on July 5 at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The event was supposed to take place on May 24, but was postponed due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor's success, a response to the Pahalgam Terror Attack.

The event has been awarded an 'A' category by World Athletics, placing it par with Continental Tour Gold-level events in terms of ranking points. NC Classic 2025 was ideated and conceptualized by none other than Neeraj Chopra himself, in association with JSW Sports and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), sanctioned to conduct the event.

Fan seeks INR 2000 to watch the NC Classic 2025

The excitement for Neeraj Chopra's NC Classic 2025 is soaring, with fans across the country eager to witness not just India's javelin icon but also top players who will be participating in the event in Bengaluru.

With just a week away from the event, a fan from Comboitore sought INR 2000 to cover his travel and ticket expenses to watch Neeraj Chopra live at the NC Classic 2025.

A fan named Ranjit took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and requested to sponsor him INR 2000 for the event.

“If anyone sponsor me 2000 rupees, I can go to watch this from Coimbatore.” Ranjit wrote.

If anyone sponsor me 2000 rupees, I can go to watch this from Coimbatore🙂🙂🙂 Ranjith (@iam_rrt) June 25, 2025

The NC Classic 2025 is expected to attract thousands of fans, top-tier international athletes, and athletics enthusiasts from across the globe, making it one of the most anticipated track and field events ever hosted in India.

Neeraj Chopra steps in with a gesture

The tweet of a fan seeking sponsorship to travel all the way from Coimbatore to Bengaluru for the NC Classic 2025 caught the attention of Neeraj Chopra. The javelin did not ignore the tweet by a fan; instead, he personally decided to sponsor him for travel and accommodation, along with a 'VVIP experience' at the event in Bengaluru.

“Hi, Ranjith. You've got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the @nc_classic is on me!. And thanks to @RadissonHotels, you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon!” Neeraj wrote on X.

Hi, Ranjith. You've got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the @nc_classic is on me! 😊And thanks to @RadissonHotels, you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon! 😉 Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 27, 2025

The NC Classic 2025 will top javelin stars, including the likes of two-time world champion Anderson Peters, Thomas Röhler, Julius Yego, Eric Nzikwinkunda, Ferguson Rotich, Nkape Tumo, and others.

Neeraj Chopra will be returning to action after clinching his second Diamond League title after finishing on top of the podium at the Paris Diamond League. Also, Chopra won the Ostrava Golden Spike Meet with a top throw of 85.29m. In May this year, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian javelin thrower to breach the 90-metre mark, with a throw of 90.23 and finished second at the Doha Diamond League.