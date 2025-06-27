Rudraprayag Tragedy: Udaipur Lawyer Dies, Four Others From City Missing
The accident occurred on Thursday morning when a truck reportedly rammed into the bus near Gholtir, causing it to plunge into the Alaknanda River.
The deceased lawyer was identified as Sanjay Soni (55), a resident of Bhatt Ji Ki Bawdi in Udaipur.
Soni's body was recovered nearly 7 kilometres downstream from the accident site, according to his relative Kundan Soni.
Soni's son Deepak has reached the location to assist with identification and procedures.
The deceased lawyer's wife, Chetna, his mother Sushila, and sister Ranjana are still missing.
The ill-fated journey began ten days ago as part of a Char Dham Yatra organised by Ravi Bhavsar, a tour operator from Udaipur.
Lalit Soni, a native of Gogunda, Udaipur, who runs a jewellery business in Surat, was travelling with family members, including his uncle's son.
Bhavsar is also among the missing.
Authorities continue to search for the missing pilgrims in the swift currents of the Alaknanda.
This accident during a Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand has left several families devastated.
A group of 20 pilgrims from Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, including seven residents of Udaipur, had set out on a religious journey to Uttarakhand.
Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, "The unfortunate incident of a minibus falling into a river in Rudraprayag, resulting in the loss of lives, including residents of Rajasthan and other citizens, is deeply distressing. The governments of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are in constant touch and coordinating efforts."
The Chief Minister further added, "I pray to Baba Badrinath ji for peace to the departed souls, the safe return of the missing, and the speedy recovery of the injured."
The incident has sent shockwaves across the state, especially in Udaipur, where several families are still anxiously awaiting their loved ones.
