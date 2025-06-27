Surrey Sign Australian Spinner Adam Zampa For T20 Blast
The leg-spinner has over 350 T20 wickets in a career that has taken him around the world to all the biggest franchise leagues, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Big Bash, and The Hundred – where he helped the Oval Invincibles to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.
Sam Curran's Surrey have been in excellent form in the competition, winning a last-ball thriller against Kent with Chris Jordan striking the final delivery for four to secure victory. This was followed by comprehensive victories at home against Sussex and Middlesex, the latter in front of a sell-out crowd.
Zampa's first game will be the double-header against Essex on July 6, followed by a trip to Bristol to take on Gloucestershire. He'll be in action again at The Oval as Surrey take on Glamorgan on July 11 under the lights before rounding off his initial spell in the Three Feathers in another double-header against group leaders Somerset on July 13.
If Surrey reach the knockout stages of the competition, Zampa will be available for the quarter-finals and Finals Day.
Alec Stewart, High-Performance Cricket Advisor at Surrey CCC, said,“Adam Zampa is one of the finest T20 spinners in world cricket, and I'm excited to welcome him to Surrey for the Vitality Blast. He brings a wealth of experience and technical skills on the pitch and great character off it.”
Adam Zampa said,“I can't wait to get going for Surrey and to play in front of the Kia Oval crowd once again. It's one of the great grounds in the world to play the game, and I know how much playing for Surrey means to the lads, so I'm looking forward to seeing what it's all about.”
