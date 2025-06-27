Neocol Announces New Churn Prevention Agent To Help Customers Navigate Their Agentic Transformation And Scale Their Digital Labor Workforce

CHICAGO, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neocol today announced a new Churn Prevention Agent, powered by Agentforce and Data Cloud, that enables enterprises to harness digital labor to identify, assess, and act on churn risk. The agent helps Customer Success teams intervene earlier and drive measurable retention outcomes. This solution allows organizations to deploy AI agents that operate continuously in the background, augmenting human teams with real-time insights and automated actions to protect revenue and customer relationships.

With Neocol's solution and services, customers can scale their AI-powered digital workforce using a secure, governed, and extensible agentic framework that integrates deeply with their existing Salesforce stack. This helps solve a critical issue for recurring revenue businesses: the inability to detect and respond to churn signals early.

Customers can now activate digital labor to monitor churn risk, generate AI-powered summaries, and trigger personalized retention playbooks through Neocol's Churn Prevention Agent. The agent aggregates and analyzes key churn indicators including product usage trends from external systems ingested via Salesforce Data Cloud, unresolved support cases, overdue invoices, NPS shifts, and CSM engagement gaps - to generate a dynamic churn score. These signals drive next-best actions delivered directly in Slack or Salesforce, helping Customer Success Managers and executives prioritize high-risk accounts and act with precision.

"With the Churn Prevention Agent, we're helping companies turn reactive retention efforts into proactive, AI-powered strategies that drive real business impact," said Dave Walsh, Head of Agentforce & Data Cloud at Neocol. "By combining the power of Salesforce's Agentforce, Data Cloud, and our deep SaaS domain expertise, we're enabling customers to deploy digital labor faster than ever. Most importantly, they're seeing value in weeks-not months-through intelligent automation that identifies risk and recommends action in real time. It's a transformative leap forward in how Customer Success teams operate."

