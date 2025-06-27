Northern Jet Appoints Matt Taylor As Chief Pilot To Support Operational Growth And Safety Leadership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Matt brings more than two decades of professional aviation experience, including over 10 years in flight operations leadership. He served in the United States Air Force for over 25 years, holding key roles including pilot, maintenance officer, instructor, test director, and operations manager. His military career exemplifies strong leadership and operational expertise. He joins Northern Jet with a broad background in flying Part 91 and Part 135 missions in a variety of aircraft, including Citation models such as the CJ3 and the XLS+, which are both key aircraft within Northern Jet's fleet.

"Matt Taylor is an accomplished aviator and respected leader who shares Northern Jet's commitment to safety, precision, and pilot development," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "As our fleet grows and we expand our services, Matt's leadership will ensure we continue to meet the highest standards in training, performance, and service delivery."

In his new role, Matt will lead all flight operations and pilot programs across Northern Jet's bases in Grand Rapids, Orlando, and Naples . His responsibilities include overseeing pilot recruitment and training, regulatory compliance, crew resource management, and ensuring operational readiness as the company scales both its fractional ownership and charter operations .

Matt holds an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate, Certified Flight Instructor (CFI), Commercial Pilot, and Remote Pilot certifications issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). He also has type ratings in multiple aircraft and thousands of hours of flight time logged.

He is known for his calm leadership, collaborative approach, and steadfast focus on safety and crew culture. Prior to joining Northern Jet, Matt held leadership positions in both commercial and private aviation environments, earning a reputation for developing high-performing flight departments built on mutual respect and continuous improvement.

As Northern Jet expands its fleet and client base, Matt's appointment comes at a pivotal time in the company's trajectory. His leadership will play a key role in maintaining flight standards, enhancing operational efficiency, and upholding the personalized experience Northern Jet clients expect.

Please join us in welcoming Matt Taylor to the Northern Jet leadership team.

About Northern Jet

Northern Jet is an Argus Platinum charter operator providing jet & helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

