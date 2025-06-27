O'shaughnessy Ventures Awards $100K Fellowship To Connect Living Cells To The Internet

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jedryszek will use the fellowship to engineer a proof-of-concept nanodevice capable of monitoring and transmitting the internal conditions of individual cells at a molecular level. This moonshot research lays the groundwork for ultimately connecting biological cells to the internet, with potential applications in real-time health monitoring, advanced diagnostics and biological computing.

Jedryszek is pursuing his doctorate at the Technical University of Munich through the prestigious Max Planck School Matter to Life program. His research investigates how cells share information to develop into complex organisms, and how to engineer synthetic materials to communicate and self-organize like living systems. He holds a master's degree in molecular systems chemistry and engineering from Heidelberg University and a bachelor's degree in neurobiology from Jagiellonian University. Previously, Jedryszek contributed to bio-mining technology research at the European Space Agency.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "The convergence of biology and digital technology is one of the most promising frontiers in science today. Jan's work represents the kind of boundary-breaking research that excites us most at OSV."

"Being selected for this fellowship is truly humbling-especially alongside such brilliant, creative and dedicated people," said Jedryszek. "It's an honor and a responsibility to live up to the spirit of their work. This is a rare opportunity to work on a moonshot idea, turning ambitious science into practical technology. I intend to make the most of this opportunity."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts.

OSV will award 12 fellowships in 2025. Applicants will also be considered for the O'Shaughnessy Grants program, which provides 20 additional $10,000 grants to promising innovators.

Jedryszek is the tenth fellow announced in 2025. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website .

Applications for the fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2026. Individuals interested in learning more can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website .

