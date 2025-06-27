Express Wash Concepts Announces Clean Express Auto Wash Has Once Again Been Named A 2025 Cleveland Top Workplace

COLUMBUS, Ohio and CLEVELAND, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) is proud to announce its Clean Express Auto Wash brand has been recognized as a repeat Cleveland Top Workplace by The Plain Dealer and cleveland. This prestigious honor recognizes companies that prioritize a people-centered culture and empower employees to thrive. Express Wash Concepts currently operates 121 express wash locations across Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Toledo, Dayton, Columbus and Hampton Roads. An additional 25 new EWC locations are planned for construction or opening in 2025, including seven across the Clean Express portfolio.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as a Top Workplace in the Cleveland area," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "This award is especially meaningful because it's based on feedback from our own team. From day one, we've believed that investing in our people- through training, support, and growth opportunities- is the key to delivering an exceptional customer experience. This recognition reflects the culture we've built together, and the dedication our team brings to work and our communities every single day."

As a homegrown and operated company, EWC's commitment to team members and communities extends beyond the wash. Through its EWC Cares program, the company donates hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to local nonprofits and initiatives across the regions it serves. From seasonal air fundraising efforts, towel exchange programs and grand opening donation drives, EWC empowers employees to make a meaningful impact where they live and work.

The Top Workplaces designation is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey that measures workplace culture, leadership, alignment, and employee engagement. To learn more about career opportunities at Express Wash Concepts, visit .

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 121 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

