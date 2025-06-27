Osteostrong Expands With New Location In Hoover, Alabama

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unlike traditional exercise or medication-based treatments, OsteoStrong's osteogenic loading technology stimulates bone growth and structural strength through targeted movements on specialized musculoskeletal treatment devices. The system is designed for people of all ages and activity levels, offering a fast, effective and measurable way to enhance bone health.

As awareness of bone health and longevity continues to grow, OsteoStrong is expanding its reach to meet demand. The new Hoover location provides individuals with an accessible and research-backed approach to improving skeletal strength and overall well-being. This is the second location for owners Matthew and Ashley Laird who also operate OsteoStrong Cahaba River in Birmingham.

"Our goal is to provide people with an effective way to improve their bone health in a safe and accessible environment," said Kyle Zagrodzky, Founder and CEO of OsteoStrong. "We look forward to bringing this innovative system to Hoover and helping more individuals build strength and resilience."

With hundreds of locations worldwide, OsteoStrong remains committed to advancing musculoskeletal health and empowering individuals to improve their quality of life through proven, science-based methods.

"As OsteoStrong continues to expand globally, it highlights the remarkable strength of the brand and the dedication of our franchise owners and stakeholders," said Jimmy Youngblood, President of OsteoStrong. "By regularly bringing our technology to new markets, we will continue to make a significant impact on bone health."

