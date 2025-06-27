Leeds United And Reflectiz Partner To Share Insights On Proactive Web Security After Cyber Attack

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This live webinar will feature, who will provide a firsthand account of the Magecart attack on the club's online shop in February 2025. He will share the challenges faced and the pivotal steps taken to enhance their web security posture.

Joining Graham Peck will be Isaac Moddel, VP Sales at Reflectiz , an expert in client-side security. Moddel will offer strategic insights into understanding, preventing, and mitigating the growing threat of Magecart attacks and other client-side vulnerabilities.

Attendees will learn about:



Understanding the threat of Magecart and E-skimming.

Detailed insights into the Leeds United incident and its aftermath.

The critical importance of supply chain visibility

Strategies for moving from reactive incident response to proactive security measures. How Reflectiz's advanced functionalities provide comprehensive immunity to client-side attacks.

This webinar is a must-attend for IT professionals, cybersecurity experts, e-commerce managers, and anyone responsible for maintaining the security and integrity of online platforms. Gain actionable insights and best practices to safeguard your digital assets and customer data.

Webinar Details:



Date: Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM GMT (approx 45 min) Speakers: Graham Peck (Head of IT and Security, Leeds United) and Isaac Moddel (VP Sales, Reflectiz)

About Leeds United

Leeds United Football Club, based in West Yorkshire, England, is a professional football club with a rich history dating back to 1919. Playing their home matches at Elland Road, the club has spent much of its existence in the top tiers of English football, achieving notable successes including three League Championship titles, one FA Cup, and one League Cup. Known as "The Whites," Leeds United boasts a passionate global fanbase and is a significant institution in English football.

About Reflectiz

Reflectiz is a leading cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation web threat management. Years of research by cybersecurity experts have led to the development of our cutting-edge platform, which is trusted by global companies to keep their websites secure. Recognized by Gartner for innovation in website security, Reflectiz is dedicated to combating today's web threats and making the internet a safer place for businesses and customers alike.

Contact

VP Marketing

Daniel Sharabi

Reflectiz

[email protected]

Photo -

SOURCE Reflectiz